Arsenal fans in hysterics as ‘Spursy’ Spurs strike again

Arsenal earned their place in the next round of the Europa League this evening, while Spurs fell apart in Zagreb.

Tottenham have not enjoyed their brightest week of football, losing 2-1 to our side on Sunday before having the pleasing task of holding onto their lead in Europe, but that wasn’t to be the case.

Spurs won the opening leg 2-0 in North London, and the scoreline remained the same after the first-half of the second-leg, but they soon bottled it.

Not only were they dressed like bananas, they certainly slipped on the proverbial banana skin and slip-slided their way out of the competition.

Tottenham allowed Dynamo left winger Orsic to bag himself a brace in the second-half to take the clash into extra-time, and that same man scored the winner in the following 30 minutes of play, and some of our fanbase couldn’t help but relish in their failure.

Spursy just won this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/Anbo29olMB — Dan (@arsenaldan20) March 18, 2021

OH WHAT A NIGHT WATCHING TOTTENHAM LOSE ON A THURSDAY NIGHTTTTT🎶 — taylor (@taylorberry44) March 18, 2021

Tottenham exist solely to make Arsenal fans feel better. — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) March 18, 2021

Arsenal into the last eight of the Europa League 😍😍😍 Meanwhile Spurs do the most Spursy thing ever, and give up a 2-0 lead after 135 minutes to go out to Dynamo Zagreb 🤣🤣🤣 Mood 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/VSsgNCRztl — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 18, 2021

Arsenal were not at their best, but thanks to their 3-1 victory in Greece last week they held on to earn their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manchester United have just sealed their place in the draw tomorrow also after beating AC Milan 1-0, and we will now look forward to the draw.

Rangers also saw their European hopes dashed after they lost 2-0 to Slavia Prague, while Roma, Unai Emery’s Villareal, Grenada and Ajax also await their fate in the next round of the competition.

Which teams would you most like to avoid or get in the last eight?

Patrick