Arsenal fans informed of the potential difficulties facing Daniel Ek

Arsenal fans have been warned not to get too excited about the prospective change of ownership at their club because it won’t be easy for Daniel Ek to complete the transaction.

The Gooners have been protesting against the ownership of Stan Kroenke over the last week and Ek has offered to buy the club.

The Swedish billionaire is the co-founder of the music streaming website, Spotify and has enough money to buy the club, on paper.

But it takes real money to get business done and Swedish financial reporter Jens B Nordstrom has warned that the billionaire has some of his wealth tied up in Spotify stocks.

He can decide to cash in on all of them, however, Nordstrom says he has to be willing to lose control of his company before he can sell all that and take enough cash out to buy the club.

He then suggests that Ek will look for potential partners who would also want to commit funds into buying the club.

“On paper he has enough wealth to buy the club, but you have to remember that a lot of his wealth is tied up in Spotify stock,” Swedish financial reporter Jens B Nordstrom told Jim White on talkSPORT.

“He can’t sell that without risking losing control of that company or getting into hot water with other investors of Spotify. He needs to look at financial solutions and how to leverage it.

“On paper he can do it [buy Arsenal] but in practice it’s going to take some manoeuvring and he might need to bring other investors into it.

“So my guess is he might be looking at who else wants to come with him on this journey.”