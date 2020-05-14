Arsenal fans joke about seeing Bukayo Saka with his new deal

Some Arsenal fans seem to think Bukayo Saka is on the verge of signing a new deal with the club reports the Daily Star.

The teenager broke into the Arsenal first team at the end of last season and this season he has been one of the team’s best performers.

He has been so impressive that Mikel Arteta shifted him to left-back in the absence of a recognisable left-back due to injuries this season.

Despite being a left-winger naturally, he has adapted well to the left-back role, and he seems to be an indispensable member of the first team now.

However, his current contract would expire at the end of next season and the club is taking some time to reach an agreement with his representatives on a new deal.

Fans have been desperate for the news that he has signed a new deal and when some of them saw him with a paper on a video posted on Arsenal’s YouTube channel, they reckon that he has been offered a new deal that he has put pen to paper on.

Some comments under the videos read:

“Sign da ting, Saka!!”

“That would be such a genius teaser if true”

Another Gooner then joked that he could be handing in a transfer request to leave the Emirates: “Plot twist: Saka heading over to Arteta’s office to submit his transfer request”.