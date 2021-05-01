Arsenal fans just need to give Arteta another few months before we judge…

Will Arsenal fans trust Mikel Arteta’s ‘process’ at Arsenal? by Yash
Although everybody talks about the ‘short-term’ and ‘long-term’ project of a football club, the majority of fans just care about that result on a Saturday evening.
They just care about getting the result in the very next game week, ignoring all the other aspects that revolve around the matchdays.
Even though winning is all that matters, winning is not all that matters. When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as a head coach in December 2019, even the most optimistic fans would have admitted that there were going to be bumps on the road.
Arteta is not a clueless manager, he just has a team which has no balance. A minority of the Arsenal faithful have a habit of bringing up West Ham United and Leicester City’s model.
Both teams, with shrewd recruitment, have balanced squads, which has lifted them at the top half of the table. They have individual players whose quality complements that of their teammates.
Johan Cruyff once said, “Choose the best player for every position, and you’ll not end up with a strong 11, but with 11 strong 1s.” Although Arsenal have not the best players in the league for every position, but they do boast better individual players than the likes of Everton, Leicester and West ham.
My point: They have better individual players but not a good 11. Arsenal’s decline in the past decade has coincided with bad recruitment. Is it a coincidence? No.
Have they been unlucky on the pitch? Certainly not.
What they have sorely missed is a good, in-depth recruitment of every signing. They have not taken into consideration whether that player would improve the other 10 players in the squad.
But there is a silver lining. The Gunners, after a ridiculous shake-up behind the scenes in the past few years, are looking ready to make clever decisions in the market.
Nobody could have imagined the decline of Willian. He went from being Chelsea’s best player last season to Arsenal’s worst in a matter of few months.
Had that worked out, Edu would have been certainly considered a genius. But football is not simple. Sometimes you bump into problems that you don’t foresee.
Apart from the chaos in the boardroom level, it is worth pointing out that Edu has had more burden in his job. After Huss Fahmy left his position at the end of last year, the Brazilian had to take more responsibility in sorting out the contracts of many players.
Apart from not loaning out the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. And not bringing in a back-up on the left to Kieran Tierney, the former Invincible did a fantastic job in his first transfer window.
Patience among fans always runs thinner than the people who are the employers and the employees at the club, because they don’t oversee things up close.
There is a reason why Arteta has not fallen out inside the dressing room despite the results been worse than it was under Emery and the latter years under Arsene Wenger.
It is because his ideas are considered ‘clear.’ Don’t forget how badly Pep Guardiola performed in his first full season at Manchester City. They only managed to secure a fourth spot on the very last day of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.
With a full-preseason and a squad overhaul, Arsenal fans can expect something special next season.
Give the manager at least until the end of the year, and if results remain the same, I would be the first to join the #ArtetaOut army.
But till then let’s take the results on the chin, because that is all we can do at the moment.
Nice article only that you refused to give us an explanation why Arteta is so bad with his tactics, players management, substitution, style of play, favoritism
he has done nothing above ordinary
You can bring pep’s first season but he never went so out of his depths
Arteta is nothing more than a smart talker
Agreed. Emery didn’t win any trophy, so he was sacked after one and half years. Lampard also didn’t win anything and was given new 200+ M players, therefore he was fired after one and half seasons
Arteta gave us FA Cup and Community Shield, hence he must be given at least two years. We can always replace Arteta in December, if he doesn’t show any progress in EPL table
Firing a manager in the middle of the season will be a shock therapy to the players. That abrupt move will make a strong message that everybody is replaceable and the players must put in extra effort for their new manager
Chelsea did it several times and it did wonder to their squad. The last victim of such move is Lampard and Tuchel has been benefiting from the players’ new attitude
Really so sacking Arteta in December is not mid season interesting
Lampard made the top 4with kids and without any signing that alone surpassed everything Arteta has done sitting comfortably in mid table
Emery had far weaker squad yet he got more from them. If Arteta wins the Europa league does that make him better than Guardiola at city since he Is yet to win European trophy with city. Please you should engage your senses when defending Arteta because he has been among the worst managers this campaign
Hard to convince squad is not balanced when managers chooses unbalanced lineups.
Xhaka at LB? Arteta’s fault
First Willian then ESR as a false 9? Arteta’s choice
No backup LB? Arteta’s choice to loan out Kola, AMN and no backup. Honestly rather have seen Kola at LB last couple matches than Xhaka.
Arteta should know his players, he got promoted and given total control over player decisions, remember?
Can’t blame owner, if money wasn’t available then don’t loan Kola or AMN. Promote Lopez as backup LB. Again Arteta failing man management.
Tired of excuses for this failed manager, he’s clearly drowning and in over his head.
18 months of excuses for this golden child that 2 better managers did not get. Fire him before we regress futher or this idiot sells off any of our young talent.
Edu has done nothing except pamper and cover his failures. How long can he milk the Martinelli transfer to keep his job?
We’re flatlining as a club and people say give them more time. Clinging to midtable on life support and fans asked to trust the process.
Agree with this article 100%. Changing manager now will just result in making the best of what we have. To actually improve long-term Arteta needs to be given a proper chance to fully create the team that plays the way he wants, which isn’t the team that he has now.
How many more players does he need to play the way he wants please don’t tell me 24
I would bin Arteta now and bring in benitez.. at this rate, I think I could do a better job and hire Gotanidea as my assistant we’d shoot up the table like a game of snakes and ladders even with 11 inverted wingers 😆 I’m joking of course 👌
Please I want the author to tell me our long term and short term project/ target because we seem to just be accepting virtually everything given to us this day as a norm