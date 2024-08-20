Arsenal fans just need to keep the faith and keep our fingers crossed

What are the odds of Arsenal making a Marquee signing before transfer deadline day.

The gunners have had a modest transfer window so far with only Riccardo Calafiori being brought in for any substantial amount, Raya also technically joined with his transfer made permanent, but that was expected after a very good debut season at the club.

Make no mistake, we have been linked with a lot of players especially strikers, given our early pursuit and failure to land Sësko, it is however not the shear amount of links that count rather the desire and willingness from the club to land key targets.

Looking at our opening game of the season against Wolves, there’s no doubt that more could be added to further make the team even stronger, in the midfield and attack particularly. Looking at the strength in depth of our rivals, it would be a statement of intent from us to go all out and make a very big move happen at the club, sometimes i just marvel at the absolute absurdity of our biggest rivals’ (Man city) strength in depth but sadly that’s what we’re up against, therefore making a Marquee signing in the forward area particularly would only not improve our attack, but also help us sustain another title push.

Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Leroy Sane are some of the players linked with making move to North London, and considering their respective situations at the clubs they are it is therefore highly likely that if we wanted to make a move happen we will. However looking at the gunners transfer strategy it is highly unlikely we see a major transfer coming in aside from the imminent arrival of Mikel Merino.

From the outside looking in there are things that may be obscured, but considering the potential of this group of players it is thereby only sensible for us to keep faith, cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Given the the transfer window closes in just under two weeks, are there any chances of Arsenal spending big late in the window?

KENNETH BENJAMIN