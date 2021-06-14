Arsenal fans left disappointed by price freeze with no European football on offer

Some Arsenal fans have been left disappointed after the club froze season ticket prices for the next campaign.

The idea had sounded good considering that some clubs have raised their season ticket prices despite the pandemic.

Arsenal’s decision to freeze their prices was seen as a gesture of goodwill initially, but fans have now expressed disappointment at the decision considering that they would watch fewer games because the club failed to finish last season inside the European places.

Mail Sport reports that the fans realise that they will watch just 21 games next season, 19 in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup, instead of 26 if we made a European competition.

Considering this development, the ideal thing would have been to reduce the price of the season ticket instead of freezing it.

However, the club defended their decision by claiming that Europa League matches were at the lower end of the price structure, so they can still say it was a price freeze.

The report quotes an Arsenal supporter who said: ‘It’s over a grand for 21 games, which doesn’t sound like a price freeze to me.’

Having lost some revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal might consider this a way to add some needed funds to their bank balance.