Arsenal fans made their feelings known about one player against Portsmouth

Noni Madueke was selected to start Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth, with the Gunners opting to rest Bukayo Saka for the fixture. Madueke completed the full match and, on balance, was among Arsenal’s more involved players on the day. The rotation between him and Saka has been a recurring theme this season, a strategy clearly designed to manage workloads and reduce the risk of injury across a demanding campaign.

Rotation policy and opportunity to impress

Mikel Arteta has consistently rotated his wide players, and the approach appears to have paid dividends so far. By sharing minutes between Madueke and Saka, Arsenal have avoided overreliance on either player while maintaining quality on the flanks. The FA Cup meeting with Portsmouth offered Madueke a valuable opportunity to showcase his ability against opposition that were, on paper, well below Arsenal’s level.

In general play, he contributed positively in spells and remained active throughout the contest. However, expectations were naturally high, and not all supporters were convinced by his overall display. Matches of this nature are often judged harshly, particularly when they are viewed as ideal platforms for players on the fringes to dominate proceedings and make a definitive statement.

Penalty miss and supporter reaction

Criticism intensified following a missed penalty, a moment that shaped perceptions of Madueke’s performance. The failure from the spot was seen by some fans as confirmation that he was enduring a disappointing evening. His reaction after the miss also drew attention, with some interpreting it as a lack of awareness of the significance of the error.

According to Football Insider, sections of the Arsenal support were vocal in their criticism during the game, calling out what they viewed as a below-par showing. The combination of the missed penalty and his demeanour afterwards led to frustration among those expecting more from a player given such an opportunity.

It is also worth noting that intensity levels can fluctuate in fixtures where the opposition poses a limited threat. Like several of his teammates, Madueke may not have applied himself with the same sharpness he would against a stronger side. While that does not excuse shortcomings, it provides context for a performance that divided opinion rather than delivering universal acclaim.