Arsenal fans make the Emirates a fortress “It really is special” says Arteta after Forest rout

Arteta thanks supporters after emphatic win against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal extended their stay at the top of the Premier League charts after blowing away Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

The home of the Gunners has truly become a fortress for them, as the win against Steve Cooper’s men was the club’s 11th win in a row at home.

Manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with the performance of his team, and heaped praise on the club’s supporters, who were top notch yet again.

“It was great honestly, thank you so much for all the supporters coming back. It made the game much simpler, much easier, the boys were just talking about it, it’s just a joy to come here and play in front of them. It really is special,” the Spaniard told the club media, as quoted by Arsenal.com .

It’s clear that teams now fear visiting the Emirates Stadium, and we, as fans, should thank manager Arteta for the turnaround of the club’s fortunes.

The party atmosphere at the Emirates right now, nobody does it like us — James. (@afcjxmes) October 30, 2022

It seems ages ago when the North London outfit used to struggle to win successive games, conceding ludicrous goals and thus being called a “banter club.”

Now Arsenal have taken 31 points out of a possible 36 in the league. That’s a genuine title-run form. Long may this continue. If it does, the club will be destined to achieve big things in the upcoming future.

We as fans can keep on dreaming. Because it finally looks like that Our Arsenal is back!

Yash Bisht

