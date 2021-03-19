Arsenal fans mock Tottenham after they missed out on Europa League draw

Arsenal’s biggest rivals, Tottenham were missing in the Europa League draw earlier in the afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s men had been one of the high profile teams in the competition and his reputation made them among the favourites for the trophy.

However, they crashed out of it spectacularly last night.

They visited Dynamo Zagreb with a 2-0 advantage, yet they allowed the visitors to rally back in normal time and deal them a sucker punch in extra time to beat them 3-0.

UEFA held the draws for the quarterfinals of the competition today and England had two representatives in Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mail Sport reports that Arsenal fans mocked Tottenham for their absence on Twitter.

They sampled some Tweets with one fan asking: ‘I’m confused, why didn’t they announce Tottenham in the Europa League draw?’

Another said: ‘Hi Europa League, I think there could be a mistake? Didn’t see Tottenham in the draw? They were favourites so surely this has to be an error. Kindly confirm.’

Arsenal has been given a decent draw as they face Rangers and Leicester City slayers, Slavia Prague.

The Gunners have the team to eliminate them, but they will have to be at their best to achieve that.