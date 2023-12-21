Arsenal fans must acknowledge how important Nicolas Jover has been to our success

Arsenal has made a resurgence in the last two seasons. They have established themselves as one of the finest in the English football landscape, leading the Premier League standings for 248 days last season and currently leading the league.

Well, it is during this period of dominance that the Gunners have set up some great stats that simply go to expose how incredible they are as a team. The most recent intriguing Arsenal statistic regards them and how dangerous they are from set pieces.

Nicolas Jover, who joined Arsenal’s coaching staff from Manchester City, is having a significant influence. Statistics do not lie.

Arsenal has been the greatest set-piece side in the Premier League since the start of the 2022–23 season.

The Gunners have scored 25 goals from set pieces, three more than any other side.

Notably, Arsenal has been efficient with set pieces, scoring 5.3 goals for every 100 set pieces taken.

So, when praising Arsenal’s rise under Arteta, Nicolas Jover should be lauded; he is one of the club’s unsung heroes.

That being said, I hope Arsenal continues to improve. They are better at scoring from set pieces, but they now need to start scoring more from direct play. Signing a clinical striker like Ivan Toney could help them with this.

COYG!

Darren N

