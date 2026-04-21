Arsenal fans must be balanced over refereeing decisions

Some Gooners were concerned that Anthony Taylor was born in Manchester, doubting his ability to remain impartial at the Etihad on Sunday.

Others have suggested in the past that officials have an agenda against Arsenal, highlighting occasions when decisions go against the Gunners.

So it is only right that the same energy is applied when a referee makes a call that goes in our favour.

The Gabriel and Haaland Incident

At the weekend, Gabriel and Haaland were both booked when they pressed heads against each other, but it was our defender who clearly moved his head forward. That has seen players sent off in the past.

VAR chose not to intervene. If you believe there was a bias against Mikel Arteta’s squad, then surely they would have acted in that moment.

It was the latest example of our players losing their composure in the title race.

Not only could the Brazilian have forced his team to play with ten men, but he would also have been suspended for three of our final Premier League fixtures.

Any clean sheet or set-piece goal from the centre back in our next three domestic games will leave Pep Guardiola questioning this moment.

He might even ask his striker in training why he did not go to ground, or at least exaggerate that he had been hurt.

Honesty Should Not Be Punished

Others in that situation would have pretended to be in serious pain. For all of the Norwegian’s goading in the past, he deserves credit for staying on his feet.

Clearly, he and Gabriel have a mutual respect where they enjoy their battles, with neither intimidated by the other.

The sad reality, though, is that a sending off would have been more likely if there had been a dive, a hand to the face and plenty of rolling on the floor.

If the sport wants to discourage cheating, surely a red card can still be given even if the player stays on his feet.

By not doing so, you are only further encouraging play-acting.

Let us be honest, if it were the other way around and it was Haaland pushing his head towards Gabriel, a section of our fanbase would be suggesting a conspiracy.

We have to be balanced.

Dan Smith