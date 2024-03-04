Arsenal fans must be hoping that Havertz continues his run of excellent form in March

Arsenal are having a strong run of form in the Premier League. They have won all six league games this year, and they remain in contention for the title with 58 points, five behind league leaders Liverpool, who have played one more game. Our Gunners face Sheffield on Monday for their seventh league win in a row.

Many factors contribute to Arsenal’s recent success, one of which is their players stepping up.

Kai Harvetz, their 2023 recruit, has made a significant contribution to Arsenal’s recent success. The former Chelsea player has ‘discovered a role’ in the Arsenal squad. Gooners cannot help but appreciate what he brings to the table.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t really relied on his strikers for the majority of the current league’s six-game winning streak. Eddie Nketiah has fallen out of favor, and Gabriel Jesus has been nursing an injury. He hasn’t counted the two, but he has relied on Havertz as his point man, alongside Trossard or Odegaard as a front two. This front creates pressure on the opposing defenders, causing them to panic and make mistakes that the team takes advantage of.

Notably, despite his not-headline-worthy form in front of goal, he has been instrumental in our Gunners’ recent success. His intent to affect games has been obvious. Yes, with a £65 million price tag, one could say he should score more, but that does not mean he hasn’t made an impact.

That said, in his last two games, he has scored two incredible goals to help Arsenal put pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool in the title fight. As we begin our March fixtures, it is evident that Havertz will play a vital role.Chelsea, our struggling London rivals, discovered that Havertz was always at his best, as of Feb/March.

In three games in March 2022, he scored four goals and assisted once. Last year March, he scored three goals in 4 Chelsea games, repeating his exploits from the previous season.

Arsenal’s downturn in form later on last season may have influenced Arteta’s decision to go for Havertz, probably believing he may be the secret weapon as the Premier League title race neared its conclusion.

In March, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen player has always been in excellent form; hopefully this will continue this season as we march on to the Premier league title.

Sam P

