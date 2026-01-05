Arsenal fans must enjoy what is working and leave what is not

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong season so far, although it has not been flawless, regardless of their current position in the league table. While results have largely gone their way, there remains a sense that perfection has not quite been achieved, even as the club continues to compete on multiple fronts.

Progress Across Multiple Competitions

The Gunners find themselves leading the Champions League table and have also reached the semifinal of the Carabao Cup, underlining the consistency they have shown across competitions. At the start of the campaign, the clear objective was to secure silverware, and that ambition remains firmly alive. As things stand, Arsenal are still involved in around four competitions that could deliver a trophy by the end of the season.

Week after week, the team has given supporters plenty to celebrate. Performances have generally been positive, results have been steady, and the overall direction of the club has encouraged optimism. However, this has not translated into universal satisfaction among the fan base. Even during successful periods, there is often a tendency to focus on what could have been better rather than what has gone right.

Supporter Anxiety and Perspective

Discussion frequently turns to missed chances, defensive lapses, or the failure to keep a clean sheet, even in matches where Arsenal have secured important points. On occasions when a game ends in a draw that could have been won, frustration can overshadow the bigger picture. Maintaining a leading position in the table is no small achievement, yet it is sometimes taken for granted.

This mindset is understandable to an extent. Arsenal have promised much in previous seasons and ultimately fallen short, leaving supporters wary of a repeat scenario. The fear that the team could falter again has shaped the way many fans react to performances, creating a heightened sense of anxiety.

Nevertheless, a constant focus on shortcomings may not be productive. This Arsenal side has demonstrated resilience, quality, and growth, and those traits deserve recognition. Enjoying what is working well, rather than dwelling on what might go wrong, could allow supporters to better appreciate a season that remains full of promise and opportunity.