Arsenal fans must hope that Smith-Rowe, Nketiah and Ramsdale don’t come back to bite us

Arsenal has actually done a pretty good job this summer when it comes to selling players. However, did they mess up by selling some of their stars to PL rivals?

Emile Smith Rowe has made a move to Fulham in a deal worth £34 million, while Eddie Nketiah has joined Crystal Palace in a deal worth £30 million. Additionally, Aaron Ramsdale has made a move to Southampton in a deal worth £25 million.

Here’s my prediction for the matches involving Arsenal against Southampton, Fulham, and Crystal Palace: Smith Rowe is going to show what he’s made of, Nketiah will be determined to make a statement, and Ramsdale is determined to remind PL fans of his superior goalkeeping.

Though I’m not concerned about these teams, it’s going to be a real challenge going up against Fulham, Palace, and Southampton. These players have a strong motivation after failing to break into Arteta’s Arsenal team. Arsenal has already faced some challenges with their former players Emiliano Martinez and Bernd Leno.

That being said, let’s hope that these former Gunners will thrive after departing from Arsenal this summer. It’s a shame they didn’t succeed at Arsenal, but Gooners can tune to Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Southampton games, watch them shine, and proudly claim them as theirs.

Once A Gooner……

Darren N

