Arsenal fans must lower their transfer expectations

I normally don’t respond too much to transfer speculation as papers (and certain individuals on here) will just write rumours with zero substance. With the Transfer Window approaching that will only increase in the next few weeks.

Where I do engage is when I hear the response of certain Gooners to certain links.

In the last couple of weeks I have seen a trend. Despite this being such a poor Arsenal squad that we might not be in Europe for the first time since 1995, a section of our fan base continue to put their noses up to other players.

The majority on this platform feel Aguero is too injury prone, Boateng too old and not liking the policy of giving a final pay day to a big clubs cast offs.

To my surprise many readers were dismissive of stories re-emerging about interest over Zaha, and in the last couple of days haven’t been receptive to the idea of us asking about Jesse Lingard’s availability.

First of all, I agree that in an ideal world we shouldn’t be looking at free agents and loans, but we don’t live in a universe of rainbow and unicorns.

Wherever you agree with him or not, Stan Kroenke will not sanction bids for a Grealish, Haaland, Sancho, Kane, etc. Chelsea and the Manchester clubs will so the gap could grow bigger.

Our recruitment team have to find a way to catch up with the top 4 by being creative. Hence why you look at those out of contract or who you can borrow for a season.

The names I mentioned above don’t just walk onto our bench, they make our first 11.

This is some of our supporters biggest problem, despite what the table is telling them they think we have better talent then we do. For example, how objectively can the same readers not want Lingard who’s contributed 11 goals to West Ham, but then say a week before that Maitland Miles and Joe Willock should be in our midfield. Who’s had more impact on loan?

Rewind back to the summer, sources said we were offered Coutinho and Rodriguez. When you think the lack of creativity we have had, how crazy is it to think there were those who thought we had better?

Do you remember the mockery on social media towards offering Gary Cahill a contract and/or paying a 3 million buyout clause for Jonny Evans? These were proven defenders, winners and leaders who would have cost a combined 3 million at a time when we needed some steel. Fan Channels swore down the camera belittling those two men showing pure arrogance and zero knowledge.

How many years now have those two been respected centre backs for Palace and Leicester respectively? Every year they have been better then what we have had.

To clarify; if your criteria is to find value then you take a bigger gamble. Age might mean there is zero fee, attitude problems might mean a club will sell at a reduced price, fitness might mean you loan someone who you know if healthy can be sensational.

If you want closer assurances to a finished article, the higher you have to pay.

The Gunners can’t have it both ways. Either you invest heavily with the hope it leads to a higher return or you think outside the box.

Unless you’re really lucky and produce the next big thing from your academy you have to take a gamble. Maybe you borrow Coutinho, and he turns out to be the version we had at Liverpool for example.

The most realistic balance I think would be Zaha. He’s proven in this division, better then what we have, can get better and with so many contracts running down and needing funds, the Eagles won’t ask for as much as they did two years ago.

We need to adopt the Atletico Madrid model. They accept they can’t compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid off the pitch, but have an attitude of ‘that doesn’t mean you can’t win’, you simply find other ways.

When I suggested Luis Suarez 12 months ago the majority gave me the same response to what is being said about Aguero now. His age and injury record was brought up. He could now be about to win La Liga.

Maybe some gooners need to change their way of thinking?

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan

Follow Me on Instagram at dandestiny87