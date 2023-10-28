Arsenal fans should expect an easy ride against depleted Sheff United today

What to expect of Sheffield United

Arsenal will face off against Sheffield United at The Emirates today as the Gunners look to continue their unbeaten run, and Sheffield United will be looking to get their first win of the season. Both clubs are missing players due to injury but Sheffield look to be the worse off and could be missing up to 10 players for their clash at the Emirates.

United have put up a decent fight against everyone they’ve come across but haven’t been able to muster up a win, drawing only against Everton in their last 10 games and have lost the rest. They will be coming to London with a lot of players missing, Baldock, Davies, Lowe and Osula all ruled out with various injuries and Cheick-Coulibaly and Jebbison looking doubtful to make the squad, leaving Sheffield with a lot of shoes to fill.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, haven’t been beaten at home in last 36 home games, and have beaten Sheffield United in their last 18 home matches against them, Arteta and his squad will be looking to continue that excellent record on the weekend and Sheffield are facing a tough hill to climb is past results are anything to go by.

Sheffield like to sit back and let their opposition have a lot of the ball and attack on the counter, they have and might find the net but have equalised 5 times this season only to go on and lose the game. They do have dangers on the ball though and will punish Arsenal if they make mistakes. They don’t easily let they’re heads drop and will continue to push till the end. With so many injuries though, you can expect a lot of players who haven’t had a lot of game time and maybe won’t be able to hack it as well as those who have been playing.

Arsenal are likely to have a lot of chances and possession and will be able to move the ball around quickly. Coming away from home is always hard, but coming away to The Emirates has proved to be an intimidating atmosphere for away players and I’d expect nothing different on Saturday afternoon. With a crowd that is always electric, Arsenal are hot favourites and could easily run away with it.

Arteta was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game on Friday what he was expecting from Sheffield United and said this “Looking at the way they have played against all the top teams and how much they have suffered to beat them; some of them scored in the 100th minute, some others scoring late goals. They’ve been really tricky games so we expect the same. They are fighting for their lives, like we want to win every single game, and it will be a tricky game.”

Arsenal fans can be excited to see a good game and hopefully extend our unbeaten record.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…