Arsenal fans should expect an easy ride against depleted Sheff United today

What to expect of Sheffield United
Arsenal will face off against Sheffield United at The Emirates today as the Gunners look to continue their unbeaten run, and Sheffield United will be looking to get their first win of the season. Both clubs are missing players due to injury but Sheffield look to be the worse off and could be missing up to 10 players for their clash at the Emirates.
United have put up a decent fight against everyone they’ve come across but haven’t been able to muster up a win, drawing only against Everton in their last 10 games and have lost the rest. They will be coming to London with a lot of players missing, Baldock, Davies, Lowe and Osula all ruled out with various injuries and Cheick-Coulibaly and Jebbison looking doubtful to make the squad, leaving Sheffield with a lot of shoes to fill.
Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, haven’t been beaten at home in last 36 home games, and have beaten Sheffield United in their last 18 home matches against them, Arteta and his squad will be looking to continue that excellent record on the weekend and Sheffield are facing a tough hill to climb is past results are anything to go by.
Sheffield like to sit back and let their opposition have a lot of the ball and attack on the counter, they have and might find the net but have equalised 5 times this season only to go on and lose the game. They do have dangers on the ball though and will punish Arsenal if they make mistakes. They don’t easily let they’re heads drop and will continue to push till the end. With so many injuries though, you can expect a lot of players who haven’t had a lot of game time and maybe won’t be able to hack it as well as those who have been playing.
Arsenal are likely to have a lot of chances and possession and will be able to move the ball around quickly. Coming away from home is always hard, but coming away to The Emirates has proved to be an intimidating atmosphere for away players and I’d expect nothing different on Saturday afternoon. With a crowd that is always electric, Arsenal are hot favourites and could easily run away with it.
Arteta was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game on Friday what he was expecting from Sheffield United and said this “Looking at the way they have played against all the top teams and how much they have suffered to beat them; some of them scored in the 100th minute, some others scoring late goals. They’ve been really tricky games so we expect the same. They are fighting for their lives, like we want to win every single game, and it will be a tricky game.”
Arsenal fans can be excited to see a good game and hopefully extend our unbeaten record.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
We need to take every team seriously. Anything can happen in the PL
That said, I’m very positive that we can pull out a win today. Hopefully it will be an easy win
If we are looking to seriously win PL title this year these are the games we need to jmpose ourselves on
Nothing less than a 4-0 or 5-0 win should suffice as I think goal difference could be cruel for end of season placings
Yes we ‘should’ beat them but we shouldn’t ‘expect’ to beat them. The players need to go into this game (and every game) as though they were playing City.
Am predicting we score a minimum of four goals, but it won’t be easy.
Hopefully Odegaard is rested and allowing Smith Rowe with a run in the team, maybe this a game we could start the big German.
I thought for a moment you were asking for the recall of Mertesacker as he was the BFG😊. Yes Havertz of course, but I didn’t realise he is 1.93m / 6ft 4in tall. Yes, I agree that he should play at CF and Ødegaard should be rested.
It’s a match day, YES IT IS!!! 😎
Based on your information about the bad condition of Sheffield United squad, we’d most likely win the game without any threat to our goal
Sheffield utd nearly drew with man city.
We shouldn’t expect to win any game. There are no easy games in the Pl. This league always have a suprise in the offing!
In the PL nothing can be taken for granted. That said I expect Arsenal to win. Sad about the injury to Jesus. Hope both he and Partey are available for our match against Newcastle. We have to keep the winning momentum going.
The Team I think Arteta will select –
Nketiah.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Havertz. Rice.
Zinchenko. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
On paper it should be an easy win but I’ve seen us flounder too often so a bit of grit and no pussy footing about please. If there’s a lot of sideways and backwards patient passing and you hear a loud scream- it will be me losing my rag.