Arsenal fans must not expect Jurrien Timber to be rushed back after ACL recovery

Looking ahead to next season, aside from the new signings Arsenal is likely to make, many Gooners are excited about having a fully fit Jurrien Timber back. Last season, Jurrien Timber missed 45 games due to an ACL injury. He picked up the injury 51 minutes into the 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Premier League Match Day 1.

Footballers fear an ACL injury the most, as recovering from it can keep them from doing what they love, playing football, for an extended period of time. In Timber’s case, he was out for 252 days, and while he returned and played for the Arsenal U21s squad, he only returned to the senior team on the final day of the season, appearing in the last 22 minutes of that 2-1 win over Everton.

Yes, he spent some time on the pitch (for the U-21s and the senior squad) without suffering any big setbacks, which should give the Arsenal technical bench the confidence to count on him. Even so, the Gooners, who ahead of next season describe Timber “as fresh as a new signing,” should temper their expectations and be patient with the Dutchman.

An ACL injury can limit a player’s physicality, as seen in Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who has never been the same after suffering the injury. Aside from the physical loss, there is the mental aspect of returning from an ACL injury; players may be afraid of re-injury (known as kinesiophobia) and hence may not be able to play as freely. The positive news is that as the months pass, the risk of reinjury decreases, which some believe will help Timber. Notably, an analysis reveals that after 8 months of rehabilitation from an ACL injury, a player in the next 9 months had a 28% lower risk of reinjury.

Timber will most likely not return to his pre-injury form as early as next season. In fact, I believe he will initially play a peripheral role; the technical bench will manage his minutes, gradually integrating him into the team as he regains his confidence and fitness.

Some worry that Calafiori’s arrival will limit Timber’s playing opportunities, but he must also win his position in this Arsenal team (and while he does that, there needs to be a reliable option).

We hope Timber will be like a new signing, but Arsenal fans must be patient while he regains form. He may experience setbacks, and it could take months to return to his pre-injury levels.

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…