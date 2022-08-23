Arsenal fans must not get too excited – we need consistency first

Hello all. Seems all Arsenal fans are happy with our start to the season. I for one have been looking at the league table often, just to see that we are actually on top when it’s not an alphabetical order placement. It’s surprising to see (and who doesn’t like surprises). But in all honesty, I’ve not been excited one bit. It’s not deliberate. It’s knowing the fact that THIS IS ARSENAL. The main issue is that WE ARE INCONSISTENT and have been like that since forever.
I will not make the same mistake I made last season by judging the season’s outcome with the first three matches. If we can reduce our inconsistency levels by at least 50%, then I’m very sure we can finish 3rd. I mean that in 6 games, instead of winning 3 straight and losing the next 3, why not win 4, draw 1 and lose 1. That will take us to 3rd place come end of the season. But if our demons continue to plague us, then I see us finishing 5th. My top 7 prediction is:
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
Chelsea
Arsenal
Newcastle
Manchester United
I’ve never been one to criticize players as most of my criticism is usually directed at the management, right from the Wenger days. I’m not part of those who overly feel that certain players are the problem. So I don’t care how good our transfer window has been. Many fans and pundits have said that this summer is our best transfer window ever. Same thing they said last summer and I’m sure they will say the same thing next summer. But regardless of how good our transfer window has gone, we need consistency.
I also don’t care about pre-season friendlies. I’m not sure I even made a single comment on this site about any of the preseason matches because Arsenal and Manchester United usually have the “best transfer windows” and “best preseason records”. But when the league starts, reality begins to dawn on us. And let me say this. Whoever has watched Newcastle since their takeover will agree with me that even though money has been heavily involved in their recent transformation with the addition of quality players such as Trippier and Guimaraes. The players themselves have shown a willingness and determination to do better by believing and giving every required fight in every minute of every match, something money cannot buy and I credit the coach for that. If our players can show similar determination every week, we should be clearly a shoe in for the league trophy especially given the quality of players we have.
Finally, I should say that Arteta has shown a clear strategy on how he wants things to go and he deserves every praise for it, especially when we look at the atrocity called Manchester United. What he needs now is not just getting more quality players (we’re already miles above Newcastle in that department), but being able to motivate the ones we have to give their 100% in EVERY SINGLE GAME
We all said we had a great set of fixtures to start and we had to cane them. So far so good and the article is correct, consistency has to improve. We are playing with a lot of freedom and that is great. We haven’t seen yet how we perform when we play our direct rivals, that will be a different test. Started the season like a train but we can’t let it derail. When we get into the season and we get a few injuries, how wilĺ we cope without, jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Saliba, Partey and a huge one Ramsdale. Lets see how we do and hope that we can when those players are out.
Taking it one game at a time, Dgr8xt, but am liking what I have seen so far. There is still the potential to improve in this squad. Here’s hoping that all the stars align.
Am happy with the direction Arsenal football club is going and its showing in the team performance.
The writer make mention he has never place much intrest on preseason, there was a time when Arsenal was laugh at that they can not even win their own cup which is the Emirate cup.
Significant improvements has been made by the gaffer, the fear factor is slowly coming back to the team, it takes all different things to get some people excited, if Arsenal should happen to beat Manchester United by 6 nil on the 4th of September, there are Thomas’s out there that still wont believe we have turn the corner.
Contrary to the writer I love the last preseason and would welcome the next one with open arms in the same country which kick start our campaign
Sorry, but I can’t remember ANYONE saying we had a good transfer window last season – the opposite in fact.
I’ve praised MA / Edu for this window and claimed that it’s the best for a long time.
Apart from Vieira, who we are still waiting to comment on re. the PL, every senior signing has improved our squad, both individually and collectively.
Three games in and we have been consistent – consistent in the way we play, the support for each other, the team selection AND the fan’s backing.
That was one of my main problems with Mikel’s management last season, there was no consistency whatsoever in any of the areas I quote above.
It has changed this season, even on Just Arsenal!!!
I think we will see two more signings and I am confident they will be made to strengthen the squad now, rather than the message last year that the signings were for the future.
I know some will call me negative, but it will be interesting to see how the fanbase react when / if we lose our first game and how we lose it.