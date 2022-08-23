Arsenal fans must not get too excited – we need consistency first

Let’s not get too excited…. by Dgr8xt

Hello all. Seems all Arsenal fans are happy with our start to the season. I for one have been looking at the league table often, just to see that we are actually on top when it’s not an alphabetical order placement. It’s surprising to see (and who doesn’t like surprises). But in all honesty, I’ve not been excited one bit. It’s not deliberate. It’s knowing the fact that THIS IS ARSENAL. The main issue is that WE ARE INCONSISTENT and have been like that since forever.

I will not make the same mistake I made last season by judging the season’s outcome with the first three matches. If we can reduce our inconsistency levels by at least 50%, then I’m very sure we can finish 3rd. I mean that in 6 games, instead of winning 3 straight and losing the next 3, why not win 4, draw 1 and lose 1. That will take us to 3rd place come end of the season. But if our demons continue to plague us, then I see us finishing 5th. My top 7 prediction is:

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

Chelsea

Arsenal

Newcastle

Manchester United

I’ve never been one to criticize players as most of my criticism is usually directed at the management, right from the Wenger days. I’m not part of those who overly feel that certain players are the problem. So I don’t care how good our transfer window has been. Many fans and pundits have said that this summer is our best transfer window ever. Same thing they said last summer and I’m sure they will say the same thing next summer. But regardless of how good our transfer window has gone, we need consistency.

I also don’t care about pre-season friendlies. I’m not sure I even made a single comment on this site about any of the preseason matches because Arsenal and Manchester United usually have the “best transfer windows” and “best preseason records”. But when the league starts, reality begins to dawn on us. And let me say this. Whoever has watched Newcastle since their takeover will agree with me that even though money has been heavily involved in their recent transformation with the addition of quality players such as Trippier and Guimaraes. The players themselves have shown a willingness and determination to do better by believing and giving every required fight in every minute of every match, something money cannot buy and I credit the coach for that. If our players can show similar determination every week, we should be clearly a shoe in for the league trophy especially given the quality of players we have.

Finally, I should say that Arteta has shown a clear strategy on how he wants things to go and he deserves every praise for it, especially when we look at the atrocity called Manchester United. What he needs now is not just getting more quality players (we’re already miles above Newcastle in that department), but being able to motivate the ones we have to give their 100% in EVERY SINGLE GAME

dgr8xt

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

