Arsenal fans must stop hyping Nwaneri – He won’t be thrown to the lions at Tottenham

Like most fanbases, a divide exists among us. Some fans believe the definition of a supporter is to be positive about everything, and that to question the club makes you negative.

Yet we also live in a society where people want to share their view with the world without being challenged.

Some base their opinion on wanting it to be true, and a generation has been brought up saying what they want, but not wanting to hear rebuttal.

That’s why we live in a world where information can be spread around the Universe within seconds – no matter if it’s factual or has any credibility.

Again though, what you believe isn’t necessarily true.

Over the years I read that Maitland Niles was better than Kante, Eddie Nketiah was picked ahead of Ronaldo and Mbappe because of their attitudes, Smith Rowe was going to be trusted

In the title race, etc.

These Gooners are desperate for our academy to be that good, so believe their own narrative and suppress anyone who might point out otherwise.

In reality, look at where these players now play, if they play at all.

This preseason alone I was told that Kai Havertz would score more then Haaland (already 5 away), Arsenal would win their opening 5 fixtures or even could win all 38 league games (winning sequence stopped at 2), we can repeat the Invincibles, and that Arteta has changed the landscape at the Emirates with the Gunners now one of the most competitive in Europe (we haven’t won the title in 21 years).

I also have read and listened to a lot of hype surrounding the subject of this article …. Ethan Nwaneri.

In the summer it was predicted he would be seriously involved in our first team.

I proposed a bet he doesn’t play more than 20 times in the Prem this campaign.

You may recall the teenager as the youngest player in our history 2 years ago.

When he came on at 15yo against Brentford, I took it for what it was, our manager aware of the statistic and being 3-0 up with minutes left, why not make the sub?

Some of my peers argued that I didn’t know for sureif this was sentimental…….he’s featured in one Prem game since in 2 years.

He’s never featured in Europe, the FA Cup or Carabao for a second.

Now don’t get me wrong, some will have watched his development in the underage teams or even travelled on our USA tour to see him in a few friendlies.

The majority though either were really impressed by the approx. 20 minutes they have seen from him in 2 years, or more likely have heard about his reputation from our academy and have simply made up that he’s the next breakout star in English Football.

It’s got to the point where an injury to Odegaard has some assuming the midfielder’s first ever start should be the North London Derby!

At the Tottenham Stadium!

How unfair would that be on a 17-year-old?

The only youngster I saw given that much trust was Cesc Fabregas at 17.

The difference being that Mr. Wenger was so convinced by his talent, he started the Spaniard on the opening weekend of the campaign and the player never looked back. The Como head coach has stressed he was lucky to be surrounded by the likes of Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Vieira, Gilberto, etc to guide him.

That hasn’t happened to Nwaneri. 2-0 up against Wolves and Villa, he stayed on the bench.

I listened to AFTV, a platform which influences fans.

Lee Judges was worrying that how would a kid, only used for 30 mins of football in two years, suddenly cope with starting this Sunday, in Atalanta and at the Etihad.

In reality I would be amazed if that happens. I would be surprised if he started this weekend. Simply because in someone’s imagination he might be great?

Zero evidence to support that as yet.

Mr. Judges then says if after that week a 17-year-old hasn’t started, Arteta and Edu need to be held accountable.

So, what’s worse about this?

A knowledgeable fan has decided the answer to our injury issues is a young man, yet to start for the senior team, because he wants him to be fantastic.

Then if that’s not the case, he feels he’s entitled to know why a player with 20 minutes of senior action in 2 years isn’t being picked ahead of Jorginho, Havertz, Trossard, Saka, etc.

We might kick off 5 points behind Man City. It would be pretty irresponsible to put faith in someone whose only body of work is a portion of Gooners think he is?

I remember the same buzz about Jack Wilshere. I was in attendance for his debut and first senior goal. The difference though, having heard the noise, I waited for the League Cup tie to see what all the fuss was about. That is why the actual biggest match this month for Nwaneri is in fact September 25th. That’s the night Bolton rock up in North London

Don’t mistake me for having doubts. All the reports that come back say Nwaneri is special and he could already be good enough to impact the NLD. Yet I don’t know because I have nothing to base that on.

Hence why you use the Carabao Cups to learn how he handles the occasion.

You don’t just throw him into the fire pit of the Lane because you want him to be great.

Based on an imagination, a fantasy, a dream.

Again, to anyone who’s watched him consistently for our Under 21’s, I apologise.

I maintain the majority though of you are saying he should start this week have never watched him start a competitive match.

It’s unfair on us fans, his teammates and the man himself.

What you want and believe doesn’t make it true.

Dan

