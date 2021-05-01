Arsenal fans mustn’t be fooled by Kroenke’s cheap tricks

Will the Kroenke’s use cheap tricks to win back the fans? by ThirdManJW

For the first time in years the Kroenke’s are under some real scrutiny, not just from the Arsenal fanbase, but the football fraternity. I use “scrutiny” instead of “pressure”, because they are based in the U.S., and are probably barely aware of the anger over here. It’s tough to apply some real pressure, when we are so far away from them, although that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try!

That said, Josh Kroenke has spoken in a fan’s forum, and Arsenal released a statement of apology in regards to the European Super League debacle. So at least there’s some acknowledgement of how much they have hurt the fanbase. The question remains…will they try and win back some favour with the fans, and how?

The two most obvious options, are sacking Arteta, or/and signing a big-name. Arteta divides opinion a lot, but I would say that more of the fanbase want him gone at the moment. So, will Arteta become the sacrificial lamb to appease the fans? Although I use the term “sacrificial lamb”, Arteta couldn’t really argue an unfair dismissal, given the results this season. Sacking him, and appointing a decent name in his place, would certainly please many fans.



A big-name signing is another way of deflecting anger away from themselves, and exciting the fans. Even if it’s a player you don’t even need (reference Ozil), many fans will be hoodwinked by the price tag and the name. Then guess what… hordes of fans will be drooling at the prospect of this new big-name player, on yet another new Arsenal shirt for themselves! And that’s ALL Kroenke cares about! You parting with your hard-earned cash. A new manager, AND a big signing will win over many fans in my opinion, in the short-term at least.

Whatever happens in the summer, we cannot let ANYTHING like this blind us from the real issue here. I don’t expect season ticket holders to give up their tickets because it could take years to get back in, but for anyone who does attend the Emirates, do not buy ANY food/drink or merchandise whilst you’re there. It’s all over-priced rubbish anyway! Fans in general, for once, don’t buy yet another new kit! The only way we can harm the Kroenkes is by not giving them money.

This isn’t just about Arsenal. All fans need to unite against these owners, and please don’t be fooled by any cheap tricks they may use to win us over in the summer. The Kroenke’s have been here long enough for us to know what they are really about. We must keep up the protests, and even more so when fans can actually get back in the stadiums. I live in Australia now, but if I was back in England, I would certainly protest. I haven’t bought any kits, or merchandise for years, and do not have any sports subscriptions, so I am doing my bit by not giving the Kroenkes any money. The fans actually have all the power, so let’s use it for once!

ThirdManJW