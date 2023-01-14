Arsenal fans mustn’t compare hungry Mudryk with Pepe’s inability to adapt

Why Mudryk will succeed where Pepe failed by Chris Reid
As with any Arsenal fan, I have been following the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer saga closely. Well, to be honest more obsessively; checking Twitter hourly for any updates from David Ornstein or Frabrizio Romano.
I feel like I have gone back and forth on this one: are we paying too much for a young player who is relatively unproven? Are there better alternatives to maximize our fiscally responsible approach to spending?
I’ve watched the highlights of Mudryk’s skills again and again showcased in the Ukrainian Premier League, but skills and fancy footwork don’t always translate to success in the Premier League. Comparisons to the exorbitant transfer fee for Pepe are still fresh in our memory.
Hindsight is, of course, 20/20, and it is easy to find the flaws in Pepe’s transfer. One fantastic campaign with Lille convinced Uni Emery and co. that he was the elite winger that we needed at the club. An August that saw 9 first team players leave, and 6 new arrivals made it quite the tumultuous transfer window. Added on top of that was the Emery would only last a few months before being sacked. This ushered us into the second golden age of the 21st century: Mikel Arteta’s reign. The squad in 2019 was not fitting to Arteta’s plan and unfortunately the talented Pepe was a victim of his inability to adapt to a new and demanding manager.
Mudryk is not in that position. I can’t recall the last time that a player was so adamant on joining the Gunners, and it is refreshing to see. Mudryk shows a hunger on the field, and clearly has the combination of youth, work ethic, and being a team player that fits exactly what Arteta is looking for to continue to build our young squad.
Shakhtar Donetsk have their reasons for such a high fee for a player with only 29 senior appearances for the club and 8 for his country. They are notorious for doing shrewd business and demanding high fees for players. But this is also due to clubs that overpay for players and inflate the market. It probably doesn’t need to be said, but Manchester United paying up to £86 million for Anthony is not helping our cause.
Ultimately we will be paying a very high fee for a young player based off of his electric performances in the Champions League; however, this is not Pepe again. Mudryk will come into a close knit squad, play in front of united and supportive fans, and be able to work himself into his role on the team.
We are certainly not expecting Mudryk to come in and carry the squad. We already have the foundation of a great squad. We are competing now at a high level and will only get better in the coming seasons. We are bringing in a young, hungry, and talented player to grow and be a significant contributor for us for years to come. This is not the kind of deal that must have massive impacts on this season, but it will certainly have huge returns over the coming campaigns.
I’m not implying that Mudryk will not be fantastic for us and much needed depth for the remainder of this campaign. I see him having a great impact on our squad, but I see the long-term value and the consistency of Edu’s vision for the future of Arsenal.
Chris Reid
Correction. Unai Emery has publicly said he never wanted Pepe and instead the player he wanted was Wilfred Zaha. Unless you know something I don’t. This Mudryk fellow might be fantastic but he doesn’t address the weaknesses in central midlifield. We all know Thomas Parteys injury record
Absolutely correct! Emery did not want Pepe at all but had him dumped onto Arsenal by both the now disgraced Raul Sanllehi and Edu. There has been some suggestion that shared agents were involved, but I’m sure Ed…..😱
I just want understand why the board are not talking about a DM considering Pathey”s injury concern. Only Elneny is our assistant DM
Very good write-up. I certainly believe that Mudryk would be a solid addition for us especially when he has adapted to the league in subsequent seasons. And for the records, Emery wanted Zaha not Pepe. Just like he wanted Maguire and got David Luiz. He wanted Partey and got Torreira
And as a sidenote, while I’m certainly happy that we’ve gotten our man, I do believe that we have really overpaid for him. He’s already our record signing. He will have to rack up the stats to justify that pricetag, else we will have a worse case of Pepe 2.0 on our hands
So “we’ve gotten our man”?
And you guys always say no cover for Partey but I believe Elneny is a good backup even though he isn’t up to TP’s standard(only few are up to it though). ME had a player following him around all through till Xhaka and Zink came on. Arteta wanted Luiz only because both Partey and Mo were injured simultaneously not because there wasn’t a cover. I still expect Mo’s contract to be renewed this season too
I hope we are not paying that 86 something.
He’s a good player but for not he would be an addition but not to completely takeover from Saka or Martinelli.
We won’t know if we’ve overpaid, until he actually signs and starts playing for us!!
One way of looking at it is that we paid a reported £7,000,000 for Martinelli, Saka cost us nothing, as did ESR.
So, if we are signing a player of that calibre, let’s say the combined total of these four players is £100,000,000 (rounded up) then we are looking at the future attacking force of The Arsenal for years to come at a individual cost of £25,000,000!!!
Add in Jesus for a “measly” reported £40,000,000 and the figure rises to £30,000,000….
Carry on with the excellent work MA and Edu.
Eminently reasonable assessment Ken!
You could look at it that way, but say we could get someone similar to Mudryk for a more reasonable price, given his level of experience, that average number would look even better and allow us more funds for other positions – given the key term there is “reasonable” (I would think £50m absolute max – especially considering we managed to get martinelli for so little), that’s really what we *should* be aiming for from a financial perspective.
I can only imagine the reason we are continuing to pursue Mudryk is that we’ve identified him as a really special player, or one who can become really special quite quickly – there’d be no reason to go this high otherwise.
Are people forgetting how good Pepe was his 1st season? who was player of the match in the Cup Final? Pepe’s problem was he was suddenly in the fight of his life with a young Genius called SAKA and could not handle being benched.
If we had known how good and how quick SAKA would be that good, we would not have signed Pepe. Emery wanted Zaha maybe he knew how good SAKA was to become?
Mudryk must know he is “behind Gabbi11 and SAKA, he also has a fight on his hands. They are way ahead of him
I forgot to mention that, if we ever sell Saka, ESR and Martinelli, y guess would be a round sum of £350,000,000 if Mudryk is costing a reported £80,000,000….. and Jesus?
More than the reported £40,000,000 (say £60,000,000).
Anyone disagree?
“Ever” is a long time. At the moment Saka could leave on a free transfer in a year or so. Martinelli too (although he’s indicated that he wants to sign, he hasn’t).
Your numbers are probably current values, especially if they were on long contracts when they’re sold – but some time in the future… who knows.
The issues over Mudrk are really about how his transfer may affect his performance. The players who go for high fees have a long history of not playing well, it seems the expectation is often too much for them.
The other issue is how it affects transfer funds re money left in the kitty, FSR regs – neither of which are known to us observers but if they were looking at Arsenal in the summer, spending all this now has to make things worse.
So one way or another, that second question boils down to “Would we rather have Mudryk or 2-3 other good players?”.
What a very SENSIBLE article with welcome perspective and an absence of personal bias by the writer.
I have long disliked how so many fans , the unthinking ones, so blithely and lazily make false comparisons between so and so and such and such a player, based on spurious false comparisons; age, nationality, transfer fee, position on the pitch, etc. etc!
To be frank, comparing any particular human with ANY other is a foolish quest, because all humans are a mass of myriad qualities for good though with faults, although only a tiny PERCENTAGE globally, are truly bad people.
Some dull witted people compare, lets say, Africans with all other Africans or Jews with all other Jews. Or Brits with all other Brits. And so on and so stupidly!
There are none so stupid as those without sufficient brain to fully understand that ALL humans are individuals, with unique gifts and faults pertaining only to them.
TBH, I am very wary of comparison articles for the sensible reasons I outline here.