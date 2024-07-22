Arsenal fans need to accept that Havertz and Jesus are going to be our main strikers this season

Should Arsenal just focus on Jesus and Havertz?
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will want to be fighting for the title again this season and with the pre-season coming in fast and quick, some Arsenal fans are disappointed that we haven’t managed to get a striker in before we go to the USA and officially start our pre-season.
With the squad looking pretty much the same as last season, it leads me to question what Arteta’s plan is for the striker position this season and if they really need to bring in another striker when they have both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to choose from, not to mention Leandro Trossard who can also play that role if needed.
Jesus spent what felt like a very long time away with injuries last season and Havertz stepped up to the plate, even though he was initially brought in as a midfielder, he shined in his natural position and managed to change a lot of people’s opinions on the ex-Chelsea man.
As the season comes closer, the striker rumours have stopped being so prominent and we’ve been looking in other areas and to be honest, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. We have Jesus, who when he’s fit, he can be world class, he brings that Brazilian flair and can be extremely hard to beat and scores some beautiful goals. He is getting a bit older and if we are being honest, he’s not the same player we got from Manchester City, but that’s expected.
In Havertz, we have a striker who is always in he right place at the right time, he’s smart and strong and knows exactly where the back of the net is. He’s sill got plenty left in him and when he’s given the freedom to play where he wants, he excels. Havertz is also the type of player to pop up and score a last-minute winner and bring belief back into the side. Although he’s from a London rival, he’s managed o become a fan favourite and we’ve got to see a side of the player at Arsenal that Chelsea didn’t get to see.
In my opinion, I’d ideally want Arteta and the recruitment system to bring in a young striker or promote someone younger from the academy. We could keep Jesus up top but bring in a younger striker who he could learn off and build someone up from there. Yes, it can be a tad risky, but with the help of both Jesus and Havertz, it gives us the depth and strength we need and then we can think about bringing in another striker next summer and getting rid of Jesus then.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
honestly I don’t think you mean anything of what you just said
Without any additional signings in this area, it could be a very frustrating season unless Jesus comes back completely.
I can understand why some of our fans are panicking about a striker.
I myself was hoping for another midfielder in the mould of Partey or a younger legged Jorginho then we are good.. Midfield right now is much more important than a striker in my opinion.
Pathetic! This is the exact reason why we won’t become EPL Champions in 2025. We all knew the areas that needed to be strengthened before summer. Why the awful quietness? Anything short of a Halland-like striker, a strong DM, a quality cover for Saka, and a completed deal for Calafiori will make AFC come short of expectations this season.
The most painful news is Arsenal’s drive in the pursuit of Guehi. Edu and Arteta are mad over a centre-back when we conceded the least goals last season.
I’m waiting for them to start running from pillar to post at the 11th hour then come back to tell us that they have no enough time to complete crucial transfers.
you must acknowledge that Arteta knows that Arsenal had mediocre defense for almost 2 decades
If we had conceded just a few goals less, we would’ve won the league as well. Winning doesn’t always mean you have to score 20 goals more than every other team; you could do it by conceding 20 less as well.
And a question to you, which area has Arsenal suffered more through injuries? Defense or Offense? Which area then would require more bolstering?
I also think Arteta will still rely on Havertz, Jesus and Trossard for the CF role, whereas Nketiah might go to Marseille
But Arsenal could surprise us. Remember when they signed Lacazette and Aubameyang in one season
I’m a reasonable fan. But after two second places Arteta is running out of time, its a cutthroat job in cutthroat industry. There is no time to be bringing in a young striker, Eddie was that project. Jesus misses every other chance and even in the Euros Havertz didn’t take some great chances with conviction. City are a machine hunting their 5th title in a row. Lets be honest the biggest threat to their title tilt will probably be FFP sanctions, not Arsenal.
What people forgot is that Arsenal did go for a no.9 early in the window in Sesko but failed and that tells me they do see the need. It has gone quite for now, maybe it’s just that the type and the profile of a striker they’re looking for is not available in the market currently.
But I think both Jesus and Kai are very much capable of leading the line but honestly they both need to improve the finishing, it’s just average mostly.
not sure Jesus can improve his finishing at this stage
At 27 players do improve
Once again arsenal begin their penny pinching attitudes to transfers. I am utterly gutted that amadu onana is joining villa when he was the ideal replacement for partey to complement rice. Again toney is available, goykoyes is available, Watkins is available and yet arsenal are still dragging their behind. Same o same o next season. If debrune leaves city , pep has a replacement immediately. Thats what separates the commoners from the elites
i will probably be shouted down for this
Arsenal do not have a goal scoring problem in the PL
91 goals is the most Arsenal has ever scored in a PL season including legendary teams of the past
interestingly Arsenal scored those 91 goals on an xG of 84.39, we scored +6.61 goals more than the quality of chances, i.e. Arsenal were clinical in front of goal and more clinical than Man City’s +6.45
so what about strikers, like it or not all of Haarland, Watkins, Isak, Solanke and even Mo Salah under performed their xG – all the big names strikers in the PL 2023/24 were not as clinical as Arsenal
i agree we could use an addition goal scoring option this window, Sesko seemed perfect
but i can see why Edu/Arteta are perhaps not as desperate for a striker as parts of the fan base
Completely agree – my one reservation is that we did rely heavily on goals from set pieces, and that seems undesirable. It might be the reason we exceeded our xG tbh, and I’m not convinced we can expect that to carry into next season.
Personally, I’d like us to be looking for another goal threat, but that doesn’t need to be a CF. Esr could have been that player if he could stay fit, but an AM like that (eg Eze) might be the ticket
Arsenal have been slow in market, and adding a proven striker is of important to us since Nketiah is going.
John Bribbey is a player we should sign to replace Nketiah. Surprisingly we allow Amadou Onana to join Villa who is a good replacement for Party is is rumoured to depart. Eberechi Eze is a good addition too….a very good attacking midfielder.
Well, if we keep Haverz and Jesus as our main striker, accept we wont win the league again. Haverz is an excellent back up, but he is no striker, or at least as or no9. And Jesus is not a striker and isn’t reliable. We are and have been actively looking for a “striker” so obviously Arteta and Edu, think the same. Lets hope we find one.
I am completely with Arteta, Edu and the club’s hierarchy bosses concerned with signings this summer. If Arsenal does sign Marc Guehi this window.
For, surely Arsenal still need to do a new ccentreback signing of Guehi’s top class quality this summer . Which they can achieve by doing a player plus cash deal to sign him from Crystal Palace.
The signing of Ricardo Calafiori I think is principally for the left back position even as he can play as CB.
So therefore, Arsenal needs to sign Guehi if possible so as to guaranteed regular availability and top options at centr- back position.
As for the signings of a new right winger and striker all of top class grade quality this summer. I believe that Arsenal will do all these two signings before the transfer window closes. So, let us wait to see what happens next after Calafiori’s deal is done.