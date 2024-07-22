Arsenal fans need to accept that Havertz and Jesus are going to be our main strikers this season

Should Arsenal just focus on Jesus and Havertz?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will want to be fighting for the title again this season and with the pre-season coming in fast and quick, some Arsenal fans are disappointed that we haven’t managed to get a striker in before we go to the USA and officially start our pre-season.

With the squad looking pretty much the same as last season, it leads me to question what Arteta’s plan is for the striker position this season and if they really need to bring in another striker when they have both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to choose from, not to mention Leandro Trossard who can also play that role if needed.

Jesus spent what felt like a very long time away with injuries last season and Havertz stepped up to the plate, even though he was initially brought in as a midfielder, he shined in his natural position and managed to change a lot of people’s opinions on the ex-Chelsea man.

As the season comes closer, the striker rumours have stopped being so prominent and we’ve been looking in other areas and to be honest, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. We have Jesus, who when he’s fit, he can be world class, he brings that Brazilian flair and can be extremely hard to beat and scores some beautiful goals. He is getting a bit older and if we are being honest, he’s not the same player we got from Manchester City, but that’s expected.

In Havertz, we have a striker who is always in he right place at the right time, he’s smart and strong and knows exactly where the back of the net is. He’s sill got plenty left in him and when he’s given the freedom to play where he wants, he excels. Havertz is also the type of player to pop up and score a last-minute winner and bring belief back into the side. Although he’s from a London rival, he’s managed o become a fan favourite and we’ve got to see a side of the player at Arsenal that Chelsea didn’t get to see.

In my opinion, I’d ideally want Arteta and the recruitment system to bring in a young striker or promote someone younger from the academy. We could keep Jesus up top but bring in a younger striker who he could learn off and build someone up from there. Yes, it can be a tad risky, but with the help of both Jesus and Havertz, it gives us the depth and strength we need and then we can think about bringing in another striker next summer and getting rid of Jesus then.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…