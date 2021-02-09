Arsenal fans need to accept they will not make top six claims former Wenger player

Victor Ikpeba has urged Arsenal to forget about the top six this season and return to the basics.

The former African Footballer of the Year was signed by Arsene Wenger for AS Monaco during his playing career, and he has remained a fan of the Frenchman.

He also follows Arsenal closely, having been attracted when Wenger was at the helm at the club.

The Gunners have struggled for stability since Wenger left in 2018.

They are now in their second permanent managerial tenure under Mikel Arteta after Unai Emery failed to deliver what was expected of him.

The Gunners won the FA Cup last season, but they have already been eliminated from that competition and the Carabao Cup in this campaign.

Their best chance of European football now is winning the Europa League, as their Premier League form isn’t one that can help them get a top-six position.

Ikpeba says the club has been on a decline in the last three or four years:

Speaking on Super Sport’s Monday Night Football as cited by allnigeriasoccer.com, Ikpeba said :”They have not been able to manage this team since Arsene Wenger left the club, they brought in two managers and allowed some great players to leave the club, so it’s all about rebuilding now for Arsenal to get back to their old ways of playing football.

“Deep mentality we know about the Gunners of the past but what I’m seeing in the past three, four seasons.

“I am a big fan of Arsenal, the former manager Arsene Wenger was like an idol to me, he was a manager who brought me to AS Monaco.

“I know his philosophy and from what has happened in recent years, the fans should accept that they have a squad that is not good enough now to end the season in the top six”.