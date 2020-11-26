Arsenal fans need to accept we are still in transition

Fans need to accept, we are still transitioning by ThirdManJW

We are all aware of Arsenal’s recent struggles, and understandably, pressure is mounting, and some of us are getting itchy feet. It is easy to see where the lack of patience is coming from, given it was pushed to the absolute limit under the Wenger/Gazidis reign. But I feel some fans have forgotten that we are still going through a transitional phase, and haven’t accepted just how deep rooted our problems were under Wenger/Gazidis.

Many have questioned Arteta’s lack of experience, including myself at times, but then again, Emery was extremely experienced, and look how he struggled. As I said 2 years ago when this transition began, it will be a minimum of 3 years just getting to grips with the squad, let alone everything else going on behind the scenes. There has been an unbelievable amount of upheaval over the last 2 years, and let’s not forget that our main negotiator left in the middle of the last transfer window!

It’s impossible to put a timeframe on any transitional phase, but Arteta has only been here 11 months, and even during this short period, there’s still been plenty of change. Yes, he’s made mistakes, just as Emery did, and our new board, but generally, this is part of the process. To only expect an upwards trajectory during a transition is ridiculous! There are going to be many ups and downs. Hopefully mistakes/success will lead to some consistency at Arsenal. Once that is in place, it will be easier for any manager at our club to be successful.

I honestly feel that we’ll be in a much better place once the 2021 summer transfer window is over. We will finally be rid of the dead wood and will then have the ability to make some big changes, what with the money that will be freed up.

We are going through a huge transition, we are trying to completely undo the culture of the Wenger/Gazidis reign, and create a new one, and this can take many years.

