Arsenal fans need to be “open-minded” on Arsenal’s transfer targets

Even before the transfer window opened, the only thing the Gunners could think about was bringing in a striker.

It’s been disappointing that Arsenal’s forwards have been firing blanks, given how brilliant they’ve been at creating chances.

There are some games that Arsenal should have won, but didn’t because they couldn’t convert their numerous chances. Having said that, a striker has yet to be signed two weeks into the winter transfer window. And, while Gooners expect one to be signed, the top footy journo Dean Jones believes it is unlikely that a striker signing will be the first. Jones believes Arsenal will prioritize a move for a fullback over any other deal, which is surprising given Arsenal can’t spend much (so they should have prioritized their major transfer needs).

Jones told Give Me Sport: “They haven’t got a lot of money to spend, but they will put some money into a defender if they have to. So I do think it’s worth being open-minded about who that might be. I don’t think this is going to be like Arsenal going out and signing the best full-back in the world; I think it’s going to be somebody that they look to have as a squad player, but somebody that can grow into their team. So certainly something to look out for. Because at a time when all the talk is about how much they need a forward, the reality is the first signing through the door will probably be a defender.”

It’s perplexing that Arsenal isn’t prioritizing a striker transfer. I’m not sure why they’re going that route when everyone feels they’re just a clinical striker away from winning the league. Mikel Arteta and Edu must do everything possible to bring in a top striker; the other deals can wait.

When the winter transfer window closes, if a striker deal isn’t done but another is, and the Gunners don’t win the league, the Gooners will be furious, don’t you think so?

Darren N

