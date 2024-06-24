Arsenal fans need to be patient and allow Edu and Arteta to assess their options before buying

Why haven’t Arsenal made any signings yet this summer? That’s the question many Gooners are asking themselves. There may be numerous valid explanations for this. However, Arsenal fans must hope that Mikel Arteta has a secret list of targets and is simply waiting for the stars to align before making his move.

Recent weeks have seen Arsenal linked with a number of players, but Arteta and Edu must be carefully considering their options. After making the decision to sign a particular player, Arteta and Edu may be working to build a positive relationship with him prior to the swoop.

As important as this transfer window is – deals closed could get Arteta’s project over the line – Arsenal’s decision-makers do not want to spend a lot of money on players like their rivals, who end up not performing consistently.

That said, as a club, the Gunners may be tightening their purse strings in order to balance the books following a few big-money additions last summer, as well as trying to let go of some players this summer to make way for new signings.

Players such as Mohammed Elneny, Cedric Soares, Arthur Okonokwo, and Sambi Lokonga are all expected to leave as of June 30th, while others like Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah could maybe be sold and maybe a couple of surprise departures too.

So don’t worry that the summer transfer window hasn’t gotten off to as brilliant a start as many would like, there’s still plenty of time to make this the best transfer window ever, and I’m sure things will start to take more shape after the Euros are finally done and dusted. I’m sure Arteta will be first very keen to find out if all his current players come back from the internationals fit and well before assessing his needs…

Darren N.

