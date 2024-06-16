Arsenal fans need to be patient and let Arteta and Edu get the right people in…

Arsenal’s summer transfer window has not been off to a favourable start. But Arsenal fans can still have high hopes for this summer’s transfer business, and here’s why: The club did not hesitate after Benjamin Sesko elected to stay at RB Leipzig, perhaps because it did not significantly impair their summer preparations.

We wanted to enhance our offensive capabilities, and Sesko presented a valuable opportunity in the market. However, with Havertz’s revival, a striker swoop is not a deal worth buying at any cost.

The club now has a long-standing relationship with Sesko’s entourage and may return for the Slovenian in the future if things are favourable.

Interestingly, according to Give Me Sport, there is still optimism about the striker search this summer. They claim the North Londoners has been monitoring Viktor Gyökeres, Joshua Zirkzee, and Evan Ferguson, but has taken no concrete steps thus far. Clearly, the club wants to add number 9, but if no one is available this summer, Arsenal is willing to wait until Summer 2025 for “the right person at the right time” with more possibilities.

We had an eye on Douglas Luiz earlier, but it looks like we have moved on from him; we are no longer in negotiations; the deal only revolves around Aston Villa and Juventus; it appears that we prefer another midfielder like Martin Zubimendi.

Gooners can find solace in the knowledge that Arsenal will not make rash purchases to add new players; instead, they aim to acquire the right players for the right reasons and with the right quality to compete for the Premier League title.

Clearly we reached the end of the era of rushed recruitment. So let us be patient; the summer isn’t even halfway through June, but there’s still plenty of time to complete the plan, and the Arsenal team has demonstrated they’re doing it right.

Let’s just let Arteta and Edu do their job…

