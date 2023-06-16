Arsenal fans need to be patient in this transfer window – Our future depends on it…..

It’s best we don’t know

by Vuyo Mataka

Arteta and Edu have their own plans, its best we let it play out

We all wish we could be the fly in the wall in the Arsenal board room and listen in on the transfer ideas they have for the team. We all want to be in the know. We put too much pressure on every transfer window, knowing we can’t change the outcome.

I guess we are desperate for transfer news, however, silly season has just begun and the transfer window is long. Arteta, Edu and the rest of the team are hard at work. We do not know who they are going for – and its best we don’t know.

The backroom staff have surprised us with of their signings. The likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale confused us on first arrival, but have proven themselves to be vital to the team. When the backroom staff failed to sign Mudryk and Caicedo they were able to pivot and bring in top-class players in Trossard and Jorginho. The team have their targets and will do their best to improve the team.

There are a lot of players that are on our radar as fans, mainly Rice and Caicedo. We all understand how much the midfield needs to improve and these two players definitely improve that area. Rice, a young leader, ball carrier and physically imposing.

Caicedo, a true ball winner, hard worker and tactically versatile which makes even more invaluable. There was one player that surprised us all, Kai Havertz. It annoying to see a struggling player from a rival being linked to the club, it feels like we are helping them with shift dead weight.

It is easy to write off a player when they are off form, but the club must feel that he can add to Arsenal’s title charge. Players can rediscover form when given the opportunity elsewhere. The club needs to bring the transfers as early as possible, we do not want to miss out on priority targets.

This is the time for the club to be ruthless with incoming and outgoing players. This transfer window means the most because we were so close to winning it all. Every player we are linked to is under a lot of scrutiny. We are looking for level raisers and the club is too.

We need to be patient this window, our season rides on it.

