Arsenal fans need to be patient with our new arrivals

Arteta requests patience from fans regarding Rice and Havertz
As Arsenal lost two-nil against Premier League rivals Manchester United, many fans went into a meltdown.
A number of club’s faithful took to social media to convey their worry ahead of the 2023/24 season.
New arrivals such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz failed to make a meaningful impact at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.
But manager Mikel Arteta came for the support of the new recruits stating that it will take time for the brand new acquisitions to adjust to their new environment.
"When they play 55 times together it will be better, they will flow better, they will understand each other better"
Mikel Arteta on the midfield trio of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lQl88l4j69
Speaking after the game, the Spaniard stated, “When they play 55 times together, they will be better. It will flow better; they will understand each other better and will be more dominant and better. But it takes time to glide, and we have to respect that.”
Regardless of the negatives, the Gunners manager said that he saw a lot more positives in the defeat against the Red Devils than he saw in the game against MLS All-Stars, despite the win.
“I saw a lot of positive things, and things I like much more than the game we won the other day against the MLS even though the result is very different.”
Rice never played the lone 6 role in his life so far with 2 10's in front of him. And Havertz never played as the left #8 against competent opposition before. They've played like 20 mins before this together. Yet people have already jumped to conclusions… Laughable
— Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) July 22, 2023
Signing for a club which has paid a massive fee for you is never easy for any player. But Rice and Havertz are players that have the ability to do massive things on the pitch, regardless of the clamor and noise around them.
Fans will be confident that once both players have the pre-season matches in the bag, they will be the players that people have admired and loved to watch.
Writer – Yash Bisht
Kai is not showing much at present, Rice is a little isolated against the bigger teams. So i would Start with partey and Rice against the bigger or more dirty teams like Manu, at least until the referee grows a pair and starts issuing yellow cards. Then after 15 minutes of the second half remove which ever one of them is not performing for a box to box midfielder like a douglas luiz or a Andre Trindade, unfortunately we have Kai Havertz or Jorginho. Maybe we will buy another defender and promote Jurrien Timber to Midfield, one of the only players that showed consistency. Missing a tall strong physical target man that can hold on to the ball whilst being kicked! Also Timber looked comfortable in midfield, perhaps a future DM.
Let Arteta always do the most suitable Gunners match selection that will suit a particular match that Arsenal is playing. Such as let him be starting Tierney when he shouldn start hin. But not ignore him intentionally leave him on the bench to start another none specialist LB in his place. Which at the end may not help Arsenal to win.
I think Arteta’s Arsenal team 1st & 2nd choice Left Backs are Zinchenko and Tierney. But why did he choose to start Tomiyansu at left back instead of Tierney for our last USA friendly match against Man Utd? The team seeing what Arteta has done to Tierney without any real justification for his doing so may not like how he has treated Tierney. And that could negatively imparted the team output performance.
So Arteta is saying that he’s already picked his midfield 3 then ?
Also when you spend 170 million pound on 2 pl ready l players you wouldn’t expect to wait 55 games for them to flow