Arsenal fans need to be patient with our new arrivals

Arteta requests patience from fans regarding Rice and Havertz

As Arsenal lost two-nil against Premier League rivals Manchester United, many fans went into a meltdown.

A number of club’s faithful took to social media to convey their worry ahead of the 2023/24 season.

New arrivals such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz failed to make a meaningful impact at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

But manager Mikel Arteta came for the support of the new recruits stating that it will take time for the brand new acquisitions to adjust to their new environment.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard stated, “When they play 55 times together, they will be better. It will flow better; they will understand each other better and will be more dominant and better. But it takes time to glide, and we have to respect that.”

Regardless of the negatives, the Gunners manager said that he saw a lot more positives in the defeat against the Red Devils than he saw in the game against MLS All-Stars, despite the win.

“I saw a lot of positive things, and things I like much more than the game we won the other day against the MLS even though the result is very different.”

Signing for a club which has paid a massive fee for you is never easy for any player. But Rice and Havertz are players that have the ability to do massive things on the pitch, regardless of the clamor and noise around them.

Fans will be confident that once both players have the pre-season matches in the bag, they will be the players that people have admired and loved to watch.

