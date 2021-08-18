Arsenal fans need to believe we can beat Chelsea

Would we be fickle to hope for a result against Chelsea?
After Fridays dismal performance wouldn’t it be nice to come out against Chelsea and get a result?
Well of course any good result in any competitive game is a nice feeling but for Arsenal when it’s against one of the top rivals it is even sweeter. Especially Spurs 😉
Our squad, although it is young and full of some new faces who haven’t yet settled into the team, there is no denying that we do have individually talented players even if right now it is not connecting. Hopefully sooner rather than later it will begin to click and us fans will get to smile again.
Let’s hope it comes as soon as game week two in the league. But to do that we have to overcome a Chelsea team who won comfortably by a 3-0 scoreline in their opening match against Crystal Palace.
And as we all know they have also just added Romelu Lukaku to their ranks who if reports are to be believed will be making his debut against us.
And given that our next few fixtures are as they are below:
Chelsea
West Brom – Carabao Cup
Manchester City
Norwich City
Burnley
Carabao Cup third round if we go through
Tottenham
It is unlikely that we will be getting 15 maximum points. As nice as it would be, given how we have played against Brentford and given how the attitude of the team seems right now, the potential points could come from Norwich and Burnley but even they are not to be taken lightly and Norwich, like Brentford, are newly promoted.
Given also that we lost in pre season to both Chelsea and Tottenham, although the games were tight it is clear that all of the players will need to be on the ball if they are to get anything out of the games.
As we know in football and as we saw last season anything can happen on any match day. But the feelings I have for this season are that the top teams so far and I know it has been one game, but so far they seem more stable, more together and more ready for the competition.
I hope Arsenal find their feet and find it quickly to begin their journey of getting back to the very top or as close as possible because I would hate for my beloved team to be crumbling before my very eyes!
So as hard as it may be right now we have to have hope, belief and positivity that our players NOT ARTETA but our players, find their passion for the game and competitive levels and turn things around to begin to play the way we know they can and the way they should when representing the all important Arsenal shirt and crest!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
Wishful as it may seem, sometime luck and against the run of play lands a gift win for a team. This is what Arsenal and I can hope for.
The odds are strongly against us. I can see Arteta falling back strickly on a dull and uninteresting game of DEFENSE ! DEFENSE ! DEFENSE!
That unfortunately we not help. Chelsea will score goals all the same and not 2. By the time Arteta then wants a face saving goal that will open up more goals and the Team may fall apart.
Just believing makes negligible difference.
The players are the ones that need to believe and then go on to implement it on the field.
We have a better chance against Chelsea than Brentford in my opinion.
The less possession we have, the better we tend to do. Hence our half decent record against the better teams recently.
Good point PJ…this newfound narrative by Arteta apologists suggesting that sentiments will be flipped on their head depending on the results of the next match is so simple-minded and short-sighted…I’m certainly not basing my critique of our current manager solely on our piss-poor showing in week 1, quite the contrary, in fact, as I’m attempting to address the longtime inept decision-making of this amateur hour managerial/administrative partnership
there’s no way a single person envisioned the possibility that if we were functionally given the largest monetary backing since the arrival of our absentee landlord that the only properly addressed NEED would be the 9M, of the over 100M provided, spent on what appears to be a potentially serviceable back-up LB, who btw just happened to be shoehorned into the LB position in his first premiership appearance
so far they signed a “hopeful” prospective CB, or RB or DM, which if so would be even more ludicrous, for well over the number, then sold off the Diamond Eye-approved Mavro, on the cheap, and never allowed Saliba an opportunity to earn the very spot that White presently occupies, so the chances of him returning are slim to none
they likewise signed another interesting project in Lokonga, whom I think has a decent up-side, but certainly not a proven entity, from a starting perspective, especially since we re-upped our sloth-like enabler, for 4 f’ing years, then somehow gave him the armband, and Partey was out injured
then we sold the only midfielder who’s ever proven he CAN score at this level and are replacing him with a player who is both timid and appears to lack the secondary scoring potential we so desperately crave…not to mention, his very presence will likely mean that the only centrally positioned player with any bite in his game, ESR, will likely be shoehorned out wide again, which will ultimately affect his, Auba’s, if he’s not run out of town, Saka and/or Pepe’s playing time, and for what rightful reason, to score more???
finally, we’re contemplating, if not finalizing, a deal for another underwhelming Keeper, who neither exhibits the characteristics that are currently lacking, for playing out from the back, who’s likewise as error-prone our present Keeper, for considerably more than we sold a much better Keeper for a year prior
so whether or not we get a result this weekend will have little affect on my thoughts, unless Arteta drastically changes his tactics, he no longer plays out from the back, Xhaka is rightfully benched, the armband is given to someone who better reflects the supposed youthful revolution that was conveniently created out of abject desperation, someone comes clean about the Auba/Laca “illness” gig, ESR isn’t shoehorned out wide, as that would likely mean that either Saka or Pepe wouldn’t start, Gabs would be starting opposite of White and someone who can protect our right-side forward/winger, with overlapping runs, is played in the RB role…now there’s a blueprint for “real” substantive change
I’m fed up with Gooners baying for Arteta’s head after one game. Since Christmas his team has had the third best record in the PL and a similar defensive performance. That has been since the emergence of ESR and Ødegaard. They’ve done really well and deserve a better bunch of supporters than they’ve got. One or performance doesn’t mean they’re no good.
100% agree.
You will have to forgive me if I don’t jump up and down wildly applauding a run our last 5 games that saw us finish 8th.
Clearly issues at the club are far deeper than Arteta, but the soul-crushing negative football he is trying to sell to the fans is a hard if not impossible attempt.
More than 10 players have come in since Arteta took over, unfortunately the only constant is the depressing way we play on the pitch.
Unlikely everyone in the kit is a bum, but more likely the issues lie with tactics and general way they play the match, as micromanaged by the manager.
The game is actually a huge opportunity for our young attackers. If they’re really eager to cement their places, they’d take high-risk challenges in the game
The supporters at the stadium can help the team tremendously as well
Gai
Chelsea is beatable though it will be difficult to achieve. Chelsea already high on confidence. If Folarin or Martinelli lead the line I hope they won’t be be agitated seeing the Emirate fans.
Arteta should drill the boys in training to be aggressive and ready to fight for 3 points. We have a lot of young players who should be tiredless because Chelsea will be ready to run all day.
Game management will be key on Sunday,; if they can’t win the game don’t lose it.
Arteta had better train his attacking fullback to cut inside more often than trying to reach the byline and cross, regardless of the formation
Tavares is confident to do that and it could make our short attackers able to keep the ball
We need to learn how to control the midfield. We master that, then we can take on anybody…IJS
Teams do not need to “control” any game.
Teams just need to nick two goals
per game and defend like hell.
You can have a 30-70% deficeit possession but still win if you take your chances while you can have 70-30% superiority and lose if you don’ take your chances.
Two scruffy, ugly deflections or toe pokes
beats one worldly every time 🙂
Our problem is not about beating Chelsea. Even if we win Chelsea by 15 goals to 1, it does not mean much if we loose to teams like Burnley, Brentford, Aston Villa and Watford.
We need a team that can consistently pick up 3 points every week.
We are signing Odegaard and Ramsdale
We need 2 more players: Aouar and Pedro Neto.
If we get these 4 players, and a manager who knows what he is doing, we will compete for the title this season.
I’m not sure Aouar is the player we need when we already have Smith Rowe and odegaard.
I am worried where the muscle and steel is coming from in our midfield? I worry about the height of Ben White, the quality of our right backs and still even with ramsdale, who is grabbing those crosses?
After that who is going to stick the bloody ball in the net?
What I would have preferred is a CF but in today market we will need over £70mil to get a proper CF like Calvin-Lewi or his compatriot.
I really think we need to let go of either of Auba or Laccazet and buy a better replacement but it isn’t going to happen.
So I’ll settle for a Rb
Wenger and Emery were sacked for not getting top 4.
The bar for Arteta has been lowered.
7th place and back into Europe is the new normal.
So Arteta can only succeed this season.
Arsenal plays poorly when expected to win like at Brentford but plays well when expected to lose like this Chelsea game.
Arsenal also plays well when the season is over like the FA Cup win in 2020 and last seasons 5 game winning streak when there was nothing to play for.
So logically Arsenal should beat ECL holders Chelsea then lose to tier two WBA in the carabao 🙂
I think its very simplistic to say AW and UE were sacked for not getting top 4. There were many other reasons, primarily that the standard of football was dropping, there was no discernable pattern of play and few signs that an upturn was likely. If Arteta can demonstrate both a plausible pattern being established and an upturn is starting, I don’t think league position will be as critical as many others believe.
So how is Artetas tenure any different to what you just described?;))))
Good luck AFC – you are gonna need it.
Said it before but even if we should get a draw or a win through fluke or sterling performance in this one match the same problems persist and do not go away.
The top of the tree or if your want the foundations of the building are both diseased and crumbling respectively.
One performance is not going to help us move from mid table mediocrity as has been evident in seasons gone.
We now have odegard who is not wanted by his club but is perfect for side passing Arteta ball. We have addressed none of our problem areas with any real top quality and are under the same owner and management and are arguably weaker than last season.
Expect more of what went before.
People say we have spent over 100mil and still haven’t improved the squad.
My question is, who would you guys buy if given the same amount that Arteta and Edu have spent on 5players now to really improve the squad
I bet the gunners shop is going to be heaving Saturday with all the fans buying the shirts of White and Odergaard! NOT! The krankies and those at the club have no idea about whats needed to improve us and no idea whats needed to boost merchandise sales. Our signings this summer including Odergaard and Ramsdale have missed the mark by a country mile. The club has no idea!!!!!
But the future look good.
If one look at what’s happening at the club it’s clear we are rebuilding, moving away from Wenger era
Really! Not for me we are not. We are building a team capable of staying in the prem, not challenging top 4. Where is the marquee signing that is going to get us all excited and frighten the opposition. Where is the great plan to improve us this season because that is what the remit was, to get us back into Europe. I dont see any of the players that will be first team regulars being top 4 or 6 quality next season.