Arsenal fans need to find their souls again and get behind the team

Fans Need to Look at Themselves, Too by AI
In charting the journey of a football club, fans are always omitted. Or where they are included in the story, it’s always about the rise and never about the downfall. And yet, in the reality of it, fans are always a part of the story, whether good or bad.
Take a look at how we treat some Arsenal players who we have deemed not good enough. If any one of us were to be subjected to the same public pile-on at our personal workplaces, everyone would cry foul play. Yet, for some reason, we think footballers don’t have the same feelings.
One of Jurgen Klopp’s first requests when he first came to Liverpool Football Club was to implore the fans to get behind the team and what they were trying to do. In the first underwhelming season, it was easy to ask what exactly was there to get behind. Klopp did his best to make the team likeable, too: they worked hard and tried to attack fast according to his philosophy, but there were plenty of bad moments in that first season as well. And do you know what the fans did? They held hands and stood behind their team all the same. The current incredible bond between Liverpool and the fans was not achieved by success alone. It was achieved through pain and sweat, and singing You Will Never Walk Alone with a teary face after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla. It was a bond forged by fire and flames before the flowers came.
That’s what supporting a team is like. That strong sense of identity, of possession. It’s a little bit like family. You didn’t chose it nor did they specifically chose you but you found yourself together and stuck with one another. That’s what supporting a club is like. It’s not all about who’s winning the latest trophies. It’s about family. It’s about identity. It’s about the soul of the game.
Unfortunately, too many Arsenal fans have lost the soul for the game. They have become frantic, abusive and negative. All sense of perspective is gone; loyalty is a strange word. This was seen in the treatment of Arsene Wenger, the man who made the modern Arsenal. He might not have made Arsenal the most successful club in the world but given what he worked with, he did a fantastic job of putting Arsenal on the global map. That was who we abused and scorned for weeks on end, as though another Arsene Wenger was easy to come by if only he would just leave.
Look at how we treated Granit Xhaka. We gave him so much abuse that he shoved some of it right back in our faces. And how did we respond? How Dare He?
We complain a lot about how referees behave like gods of the game and are accountable to no one but what’s the difference? Who are fans accountable to? Or do we suppose that fans do not play a significant role in football? Look at the home records of teams across Europe this last season and see if fans are impactful or not.
Whether we like it or not, our collective behavior affects things. The cesspool that was AFTV negatively affected our players and even the perception of them in the transfer market. We don’t even celebrate our successes well enough. We are on to the next thing, immediately grumbling. Yes, we paid to be entertained but that does not give us any right to go overboard.
This summer, the Arsenal hierarchy are shelling out money to try and get the quality of the team back to where it belongs. The team is lead by one of our own, a likeable and professional man who was thrown in the deep end of the season and has not been given much favour in his coaching career. Mikel Arteta’s first request was the same as Jurgen Klopp: that we the fans rally around our own team, that we give them the strength of our support. This season is the time to support.
Arteta will finally have some material to work with. Our job is to try and help him to succeed. Our job is to sing and clap and provide momentum for this young team led by one of the youngest coaches in Europe. If Arteta is successful, it will be a story to tell. It will be a fairytale featuring boys from the academy, the youngest coach in the league and the return of the Arsenal DNA. If he doesn’t, the future is brighter with a young team.
All of the good players in the team think Arteta is a great coach and that something special might happen with him. But nothing will happen without our support. So, for once, this new season, let’s try to roll back the years and go all the way with the team.
Agboola Israel
Come on, you gunners. It’s time to be a fan!
You got this the wrong way round, look at how the club has treated the fans before you take a pop at our loyalty. They put the most expensive season tickets in the world on our shoulders long before other clubs started increasing their admission prices, whilst bringing in mediocrity like Xhaka, Mustafi, Santos, Sanogo, Gervinho etc etc etc. Remember the reason we moved to the Emirates? To compete with the best in Europe. Well we haven’t done that since 2006.
👍
Good post 👍 about the loyalty part
Most fans have continued to support the team when we have gone through the change of stadiums and the promises that was made ,fans have every right to up in arms with this club ATM .
We have been patient long enough ,to see our club finish 8th 2 years in a row and to keep the manager who oversaw it be supported again when he his quite clearly is out of his depth shows how far this club as fallen .
Loyalty works both ways .
You have to remember there are reasons for such negativity. When The Emirates was constructed we were told that it was being built so that Arsenal FC could compete with the best in the world. And, that we would finally be able to compete financially too. The stadium was built but the quality of the team suffered as our best players were sold and the scouting resorted to unknowns. The brand of the football faded and quality faded too! The lies began and the false hopes too. Arsenal became a team that nobody feared. At home we were weak and by 2021 we are nothing more than a mid table team.
I have always supported Arsenal since I was 6 years old but never have I seen my beloved club in such disarray!
When club start supporting its fans more, maybe then we will see more fans supporting with more embrace. But as yet, the ticket prices remain high and the brand of football is yet to improve as the owners still remain distant from the supporters.
Give the fans something to support. It works both ways!!
u have reminded of klopp’s first season in epl where liverpool could lead matches bt by the end of the ninety minutes, ALL WOULD END IN TEARS. WITHOUT THE FANS, NOTHING WILL BE ACHIEVED
Supporting Arsenal through thick and thin is the duty of every loyal fan. But at times, when fans see the very ethos, values and system of play for which Arsenal is famaous, has created a brand name and is in the very dna of AFC, if these principles are abandoned and sacrificed for negative style , it gets a little frustrating. For example when Arsenal continues to play negative football, when certain players are exempted from being left out inspite of poor performances, unfair treatment meted out to certain players inspite of their good performances, some players not even given a chance to show their true potential, adopting defensive techniques even when winning is a must, these factors make supporters to want changes in plans and techniques employed by the manager. At the end of the day every genuine supporter wants the club to succeed and will back the club whatever the case may be, but there should be clear evidence from the manager that the club is treading on the right path, irrespective of success or failure. The path and the direction shown is very important, the ethos, principles and the values of positive football for which the club has stood over decades are very important and cannot be compromised. At the end of the day, every genuine fan wants the club to succeed and return to where it truly belongs.
Absolutely great post .👍👍
I agree.
I agree with other posters. You don’t have to be positive for the damn sake of being positive. There has to be a reason to be positive. All Arsenal has done is to give fans reason after reason to be negative.
I don’t agree with the abuse of players, managers and owners (even though I have leaned that way with our current manager myself) and in that we have to do better.
This myth that Klopp started bad at Liverpool has to stop. He finished 8th in his first half season but he was in the top four for the remainder of his tenure and seriously competing for European and domestic trophies. Just because he won the league recently doesn’t mean his team wasn’t competing before that.
Klopp didn’t finish 8th two times in a row.
Super article, Agboola, and many of us here will echo every word you have written, in principle at least. Although we as individuals are all capable of occasional passionate rants, (usually against players we believe are not trying), we at least aspire to encourage, support and help our team to develop.
However, there is a minority, many of whom may criticise your piece, who whilst calling themselves “supporters” are almost exclusively critical and negative in their comments. The club is hopeless, the players (including new players who have not yet kicked a ball) are useless and the manager, his team and the board must go. If you analyse that, there is then nothing left of our club. They resemble football anarchists in that they constantly want things pulled down before they have had a chance to succeed, and see it as their right and duty to criticise. They do not understand that by undermining morale and the fan base constantly they are creating a self-fulfilling prophesy of failure.
They have long forgotten the dictionary definition of a “supporter” as ” a person who approves of and encourages “
GUY, have to say what a brilliant post and I concur 100%….the funny thing is, I also agree with the “negative” posts above as well!!!!
This is an excellent article for debate and I congratulate the author.
Supporting your club isn’t just about moaning all the time, nor is it about wearing rose tinted glasses.
I noted the red herring about season ticket prices once again…. not true today of course… but I wonder how many supporters have decided to go and watch us play Chelsea (women and mens team) on Sunday 1/8?
I bought three tickets for £60 to watch these two matches, because I SUPPORT the club.
Now I know not everybody within the JA family can travel to games, but it would be interesting to know who, amongst the fans who regularly diss the players, manager, club, owner have also shown their “support”?
The only time I bring up my age, is to try and show younger fans how going through barren decades is the norm with ANY club and football is forever moving in circles.
As for going on about what was promised by building the Emirates, once again we see fans completely forgetting three major factors:
1. Kronkie buying club.
2. The emergence of Abramovitch and the oil money whilst construction was taking place.
3. FIFA corruption and inability to police their own fair play rules.
On the AFTV dig, from what I have watched, which is very little, this abusive way of “supporting” the club, seems alien to me, but everyone has the right to do what they think is acceptable.
A great article and one I hope gets numerous feedback, if only to see how our own fans are ripping the club apart..
The ones who despise Arteta should remember that he’ll be sacked if Arsenal aren’t in top six by the end of November, so they’d better stop making any unconstructive comments
If we make a good progress in November, we could end up in top four at the end of this season. Otherwise some high profile managers like Ten Hag will be cheaper at that time, to be hijacked from their current clubs
GAI, where on earth have you got the information from that MA will be sacked?
Just another wild claim that doesn’t help anyone, or can you ACTUALLY back this up?
The road to dishonesty is the road to mediocrity. So this is where we have got to…..to kid ourselves. Apples are not Lemons and if you cannot distinguish the difference then ?????? We all support Arsenal but if we see poor football would you control our minds to not comment that it is poor? Last season I saw the poorest football I have seen at Arsenal. I support them, I have done for 63 years (I am way older than that) and have done for a long lifetime. I have invested so much emotion, but I will never kid myself. May we at last start to play the football the fans love.
OK, lets all keep quiet and cheering while the club we love gets systematically dismantled and continually run down, run badly, managed badly and getting to a point where a return to the top 4 because of is a distant dream. So lets all keep our mouths shut and wallets wide open and keep the demise going. NOT!
Exactly mate
Seems some fans are happy to see our club go down the toilet even more .
The fans that keep quite and support this mess do more damage to the club than the proper fans that can see what’s in front of their eyes .
I actually think Arteta will be gone coming the end of September
Purely my opinion follows.
After more years than I care to remember of loyally (as I understand the term) following Arsenal Football Club, I have seen a massive change in fan base attitude.
Inevitable, given the ever changing expectations from all angles as to why the football club is actually existing for in the first place (business performance v sporting aspirations being the most common argument).
Now for the unpopular view.
I have witnessed a change in the attitude of our support since 2003/ 2004 – “The Invincibles” era.
To dine on caviar and drink the finest of wines, and then find yourself feeding off bread & dripping and water is almost incomprehensible for some to accept.
“Hey, this is not what I signed up for !” comes the cry.
As we are all human beings, said non-acceptance is displayed in many different ways. many will agree with you, many won’t.
When Arsenal landed the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in ’70 and the league / cup double in 70/71 , did I want that to happen each and every season …………………… yes – did it, of course not.
Many, many ups and downs followed – did our loyalty waver – absolutely not.
At the heart of our support was always the greater good of the club.
Bring on the “Social Media” era.
No comment.
I believe many to set the bar of acceptability at the 2004 level – and that is always going to end in tears causing frustration, division and despondency.
AJ, well put sir!!!
Dan and Reggie, no one is saying keep quite and act dumb, this article certainly isn’t saying that.
It is, in my opinion, questioning the way we protest and, as an example, uses AFTV to highlight the issue.
I have been as vocal as both of you with regards to our present situation, but would never stoop to the antics of some fans – each to their own.