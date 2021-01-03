Arsenal fans need to give Aubameyang a break

Yes we all know that Aubameyang has been out of form this season, and he has been lambasted for not scoring in every game like he was doing for us last year. But last season, he was practically carrying us on his own and there was rarely anyone else stepping up to score when it wasn’t working out for him, but he was very often our saviour and won us many many points, not to mention the FA Cup semifinal and final.

But looking back at our bad patch, we were blaming Auba for not putting his chances away, but who else was helping? You could hardly even say we were creating any chances either, and surely Aubameyang could not be blamed for that either as he can’t play in every position. His job is to put chances away when he gets them, but if the chances are not provided then how is that his fault?

Yet again against West Brom, things didn’t work out for Aubameyang and it looks like it has affected his confidence, but we still scored four goals and at last we are seeing chances being created and we are seeing other players stepping in to help for a change. Why weren’t we blaming anyone else when the whole team was squandering any chances they got?

Mikel Arteta was asked about Aubameyang’s goal drought after the game, and he agrees that we can’t blame him for every defeat, and expect him to always put the ball in the net. The boss said: “I keep saying, we can’t keep putting all the weight on Auba’s shoulders to score the goals. We need contributions. The midfielders need to score more and give more assists, and we need goals from our wingers as well.

“Laca is in great form and has scored five goals in his last four games, which is what we need from our strikers. Auba had some chances today to score and it was the same in the last game or so, but I am so pleased because in the final third we looked lively and there was a lot of movement. There is good energy, there is a real purpose and everybody is playing forwards. It’s like we are free to play there and the understanding is allowing us to generate a lot of things there.”

As they say form is temorary but class is permanent. Now the team is improving and creating more chances, his touch will come back you can be sure of it, but any good team doesn’t have just one player that scores all the goals if we expect to challenge for trophies. We need the team to play as a team and support each other when one is going through a bad patch.

So let’s give Aubameyang a break shall we and stop putting so much pressure on him, please…