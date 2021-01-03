Arsenal fans need to give Aubameyang a break

Yes we all know that Aubameyang has been out of form this season, and he has been lambasted for not scoring in every game like he was doing for us last year. But last season, he was practically carrying us on his own and there was rarely anyone else stepping up to score when it wasn’t working out for him, but he was very often our saviour and won us many many points, not to mention the FA Cup semifinal and final.
But looking back at our bad patch, we were blaming Auba for not putting his chances away, but who else was helping? You could hardly even say we were creating any chances either, and surely Aubameyang could not be blamed for that either as he can’t play in every position. His job is to put chances away when he gets them, but if the chances are not provided then how is that his fault?
Yet again against West Brom, things didn’t work out for Aubameyang and it looks like it has affected his confidence, but we still scored four goals and at last we are seeing chances being created and we are seeing other players stepping in to help for a change. Why weren’t we blaming anyone else when the whole team was squandering any chances they got?
Mikel Arteta was asked about Aubameyang’s goal drought after the game, and he agrees that we can’t blame him for every defeat, and expect him to always put the ball in the net. The boss said: “I keep saying, we can’t keep putting all the weight on Auba’s shoulders to score the goals. We need contributions. The midfielders need to score more and give more assists, and we need goals from our wingers as well.
“Laca is in great form and has scored five goals in his last four games, which is what we need from our strikers. Auba had some chances today to score and it was the same in the last game or so, but I am so pleased because in the final third we looked lively and there was a lot of movement. There is good energy, there is a real purpose and everybody is playing forwards. It’s like we are free to play there and the understanding is allowing us to generate a lot of things there.”
As they say form is temorary but class is permanent. Now the team is improving and creating more chances, his touch will come back you can be sure of it, but any good team doesn’t have just one player that scores all the goals if we expect to challenge for trophies. We need the team to play as a team and support each other when one is going through a bad patch.
So let’s give Aubameyang a break shall we and stop putting so much pressure on him, please…
Definitely! let’s give Auba a break shall we and stop putting so much pressure on him. Auba is a goal scorer and those players are noticed even more when they don’t score.
This is a team sport and one player by himself can’t be blamed game in and game out. What matters the most is winning.
One, for instance, can attribute Thierney score to Auba positioning. He actually created the space on the left for his team mate.
Icw seriously it’s annoying how some fans think, it’s just like some fans have short memory, I can’t even believe that some so called older fans here are saying we should take the captain band from him just because he’s going through a rough time. 😒😒😒
Some fans are hypocrites, last season when Aubamayang was scoring they said a good captain leads by example like Aubamayang was doing then but now that he’s going through a rough time they said the captain band should be collected from him and given to Tierny and the funny thing is that, those that are really critizing Aubamayang on here are the so called “older fans” this man has been carrying us for over 2 seasons now and without his goals last season, we wont be in Europe but all of a sudden he’s been labeled “ Lazy” just because he’s not scoring at the moment and it’s not like the season is over we still have more than 30games to play in all competition.
This lazy tag that’s crept up on here in the last 2 weeks is absolutely laughable .
I’ve never heard such rubbish spouted in my life .
I read that Bellerin ,Xhaka ,Elneny,Auba ,Willian,were all lazy players because they haven’t played well.
People really need to engage their Brains before they post utter garbage .
Lazy may be a bit hyperbolic in some cases, but you could accuse some of them if being too comfortable, not pushing to improve themselves or the team.
I think Auba and Willian have been a bit short of confidence and not really known what to do about it – they sometimes walk around and appear not to be trying, when they’re probably trying to motivate themselves or figure out how to change the situation. I understand supporting players but at this point in their careers, they should be past that and given their recent, massive contracts, it’s natural that people question them. They should be the leaders but they’re being shown up.
I think the lazy tag comes from when players drop there heads and seem down beat and less motivated.
👍👍 He was unlucky not to have scored last night – could’ve had a couple! Loved the big grin on his face celebrating with Laca and Saka!
It’s coming – that front flip isn’t too far away…
I’m grateful to him for everything he’s done for us, as if he hadn’t been banging them in, we’d probably be in the championship right now!!
Auba ❤
I don’t know about others, but my criticism of Auba has never been missing chances. It was his work off the ball. I even not so long ago pointed out actual real-time scenarios where midfielders had the ball and he wasn’t moving which resulted in them having to play backwards.
Laca on the other hand was actually battling and moving even though he kept missing chances.
Last two games, Auba has moved better. Been more aggressive, and the chances have come.
In the match after Leeds ( can’t remember for the love of God) he kept too static that Xhaka had to give him a mouthful right in the middle of a passing move. The chances were being created. Holding , Laca, Saka, Bellerin were all missing chances left right and center which meant that the chances were there but it was he that was missing.
Now with his increased graft, trust me, it’s only a matter of time before he starts banging them in.
Firstly Happy New Year to all Gooners.
Oh What a Difference a week makes!!
I agree Auba needs a break. We are just waiting for him to get a goal maybe off his backside and then the confidence and the rest will follow. Or even better let him save it for Europa League and hope that we go all the way.
Those who are blaming Auba know nothing about football,,,!!!
one of the best Article’s I have read here in a while. Auba carried us last season. I said something last season , if Auba goes on a drought we will be in trouble, which have happened this season. it surprises me the way people are lambasting him bcos he is not scoring at the moment. the goals will come he is a world class striker, strikers go through this face…..pls give him a break. This guy won us the FA cup on his own last season. Am supporting him to come good again.
I love PEA. I have been giving him a break since the start of the season and will give him a break until his contract expires.