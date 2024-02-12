Arsenal fans need to realise that Havertz was not bought just to score goals

Do you still think signing Havertz was a mistake?

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal in the summer and although he has some what of a slow start to life as an Arsenal player, lately he’s begun to look much better in the red and the white. Coming from rivals Chelsea mustn’t have been easy for him to come from one of our main London rivals and feel settled, but as time as gone by it seems like our squad and fans have made him feel at home and with that, it’s bringing the best out of him.

Playing mainly in the midfield he’s looked composed and has linked up well with Declan Rice and Odegaard, creating a good bond with his fellow teammates. Although a lot of fans would have been surprised and had their questions about him, including myself, I think he’s done a lot better than I expected him to do.

He did cost a pretty penny, and you could argue that we could and should have done more with that type of money when we needed strengthening in a lot of areas, but Arteta and our recruitment staff clearly saw something in Havertz that they wanted, and he has started to really come into his own at the club.

When asked recently about his time at the club so far, Havertz said this “People don’t watch the games, they just see the goals and assists and if no one scored, they had a bad game. But for me, I didn’t start playing football because of this. Obviously, it’s the best thing to do, to score goals, and I love it, but there are a lot of different things you have to do in the game as well”.

“I want to score goals, I want to assist and that’s the nicest thing you can do, so I just try my best every game for that. I think I adapted very well, and I love being with my mates there, with the team. It’s a lot of fun in the dressing room and on the pitch, it’s hard work, but also fun. It makes me happy”.

For him to speak so highly of his start to life as a Gunner is very reassuring and makes you feel like we have a great, stable environment for new players to come into and thrive. Havertz for me has just looked better and better the more he plays, and Arteta seems to have given him a lot of confidence by continuing to trust and back him, starting him in big games and allowing him to have a lot of freedom.

Although he spent a lot of time as a striker at Chelsea, he seems to have adapted into the midfield role perfectly and when Arteta has given him the shot up front, he’s been good there too, making him a dynamic player that I think was a great pick up.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy with Havertz so far?

Daisy Mae

