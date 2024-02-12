Arsenal fans need to realise that Havertz was not bought just to score goals

Do you still think signing Havertz was a mistake?
Kai Havertz joined Arsenal in the summer and although he has some what of a slow start to life as an Arsenal player, lately he’s begun to look much better in the red and the white. Coming from rivals Chelsea mustn’t have been easy for him to come from one of our main London rivals and feel settled, but as time as gone by it seems like our squad and fans have made him feel at home and with that, it’s bringing the best out of him.
Playing mainly in the midfield he’s looked composed and has linked up well with Declan Rice and Odegaard, creating a good bond with his fellow teammates. Although a lot of fans would have been surprised and had their questions about him, including myself, I think he’s done a lot better than I expected him to do.
He did cost a pretty penny, and you could argue that we could and should have done more with that type of money when we needed strengthening in a lot of areas, but Arteta and our recruitment staff clearly saw something in Havertz that they wanted, and he has started to really come into his own at the club.
When asked recently about his time at the club so far, Havertz said this “People don’t watch the games, they just see the goals and assists and if no one scored, they had a bad game. But for me, I didn’t start playing football because of this. Obviously, it’s the best thing to do, to score goals, and I love it, but there are a lot of different things you have to do in the game as well”.
“I want to score goals, I want to assist and that’s the nicest thing you can do, so I just try my best every game for that. I think I adapted very well, and I love being with my mates there, with the team. It’s a lot of fun in the dressing room and on the pitch, it’s hard work, but also fun. It makes me happy”.
For him to speak so highly of his start to life as a Gunner is very reassuring and makes you feel like we have a great, stable environment for new players to come into and thrive. Havertz for me has just looked better and better the more he plays, and Arteta seems to have given him a lot of confidence by continuing to trust and back him, starting him in big games and allowing him to have a lot of freedom.
Although he spent a lot of time as a striker at Chelsea, he seems to have adapted into the midfield role perfectly and when Arteta has given him the shot up front, he’s been good there too, making him a dynamic player that I think was a great pick up.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy with Havertz so far?
Daisy Mae
STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from @inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Another day another Havertz apology article. When is Rice going to get one?
That’s true! But i were Arteta i wouldn’t have gone for him in the first place. I don’t know who gave him the advice to go for him.
Too much money, wrong buy, paid far too much and I still think he is not good enough. Against Wet Spam, he won a few headers in the air and for once was fairly dominant, using his height but on the ground, i thought he was lacking again. I think if any other club had signed him, many on here trying to up rate him, would be knocking him at another club. I hope he gets better because we need him too. I just think, he is technically poor. He is Peter Crouch but not as deadly.
And I have to say, these constant copy cat articles are now getting too much. We have done Haverz too death. Leave it now, and judge his imput, in an article ay the end of the season. Because just like Raya, and others, their value too the team would have been vital, if we win something this year. If we dont, they then will come under the spotlight.
Ah, Copycat articles Reggie! My bette noir too!!
But without them JA would not exist, as actual news, as in JA NEWS, doesnot happen hourly. Nor even daily!
But copycat type articles ARE virtually hourly. Sigh! Trying to present well worn repeats, as being “news” is a difficult trick, but those who run JA accomplish it “BRILLIANTLY”!
Boringly too!
On a slightly different note,have we realized that the EPL is slowly taking another shape?
Where we have the “top three”-and the “rest”!
The top three are currently on “50 something” points and the best placed others on “40 something”!
By the time the others on “40 something” points get to “50 something”,the top three will be well into “60 something” ponts!
So who among the “top three” will win?
ARSENAL off course!
Still paid, and still paying every week, too much for a slightly above average player. Please do not use the word ‘dynamic’ when you refer to him.
👍
If class is permanent, a German international from an early age with champions league experience cannot be such a bad buy.
His last two games were excellent without actually scoring.
It’s like Xhaka all over again, time will tell how much of an upgrade is he over the Swiss.
Still a player we shouldn’t have even been looking at let alone paying that ridiculous amount on him.
And to make him the biggest wage earner will just be asking for trouble.
Slowly warming to him. He works, but his languid style often misleads people into thinking he isn’t putting in effort. He’s a team player, and can cover more than one position. Decent, verging on really good. We’ll see.
He is getting chances to score, more than any other player. This just shows that he is making the right runs, but lacks that clinical Finnish. He is however causing the defence problems and creating space for our midfield and forwards to run into. He may not be dynamic, but he is a sleeping giant, with the amount of opportunities and the correct runs he’s making it is just a matter of time before he starts tearing into the opposition. Even Klopp named him in the game before last, as the biggest threat to Liverpool after carving out 5 missed opportunities, that on any other given day, would have torn Liverpool apart. Keep the faith that Arteta knows what he is doing and that perhaps Havertz needs a full season to shake off the Chelsea bad habits and become a confident DYNAMIC Arsenal Striker in the future. Don’t be surprised however if we get Mbappe for free in the summer!
Mbappe won’t be for free…I can tell you. He has a price tag