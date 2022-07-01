Arsenal fans need to save the nervous breakdowns until the end of the transfer window

The funny dynamics of a transfer by Jonbo

What’s always funny with transfers, or even just rumours in today’s tech age, is that so many of us Arsenal fans act as if each player was the answer to all our problems, and that we’re an authority on that player. Even a player from a foreign league that we’ve barely seen kick a ball, many of us have the self-confidence to say that we know this player. We know how he plays. He’s definitely the one to save us!

In all honesty, the vast majority of us only have YouTube compilation clips to go on when looking at players from a foreign league. Which is the worst possible source of information you could ask for, given how easy it is to make a player look world class or look like a donkey. One could easily make a player like Carl Jenkinson look better than Cafu!

The problem with this approach, is that when a move breaks down, or our club doesn’t even go for said player, many of us seem to lose the plot. It’s as if we’ve become emotionally attached to that player before they’ve even joined us. Worse than that, we then have a go at the club even if it was a player they didn’t even bid for.

Raphinha and Bissouma are perfect examples. The reaction from some Arsenal fans to these players has been both hilarious and pathetic at the same time. Hilarious seeing the negative reaction, and meltdowns, and pathetic in the sense that it’s used as another excuse to beat down the club with.

Where’s the common sense, perspective, and realistic expectations about how transfers work?

What some forgot was before Vieira signed, our main priorities were: LB; DM/CM and a ST before any winger, but once Vieira (who can play out wide) had joined us, and even Jesus who can also go wide, another winger was even less of a priority. Especially with the fee being quoted going up all the time.

Arsenal do not have unlimited funds like some other clubs. So, what we do have, we should invest in our weakest areas. It was looking more and more likely the Raphinha fee might have an effect on the rest of our transfers for this window, so the club needs to act smart.

The other main issue that some Arsenal snowflakes seem to be forgetting, is that we have Saka who plays in the same position. Without him, maybe I could understand the anger at losing out on Raphinha, but Saka is already the better player, 4 or 5 years younger, far more potential, and one of our own.

Then we have the Bissouma reaction, which was even more embarrassing to see. A player the club didn’t even bid for, yet somehow are to blame because he’s now a Spurs player. This is the problem when you build something up so much in your head that is imaginary, that it’s so easy to overreact when it doesn’t come true, and then blame it on others.

And the transfer window doesn’t even close for another 8 weeks! Yes, I would like all business done before preseason starts, but we have to be realistic that some deals won’t go through until late August as a default. So, if we are going to have a meltdown, would it not be best saved until the window closes when a full review can be conducted?

I have no issue with people being unhappy about transfers, or criticising the club, but it’s constantly so over the top, out of context, and sometimes about a player the club weren’t even looking at!

I guess it’s just part of the social media age we live in, but it’s not good how people, especially children, are interacting with each other. It seems to be getting worse almost on a daily basis, and not just in the world of football, but in all aspects of life. Things are so bad now, that you cannot even publicly say that a man is not a woman, without a global meltdown!

So, if you find your stress levels reaching boiling point again over a transfer, just remember that at some point, ALL clubs get gazumped at the last minute. ALL clubs do not get their first-choice targets. ALL clubs avoid players the fans want.

It’s also wrong to keep hearing “same old Arsenal”, in regard to incomings, because things have changed massively since the AW/IG days. A slight improvement under Raul and Sven, but a huge step up under MA/EDU, and I think the Jesus signing proves that. We still have two months to sign players, yet we’ve made great progress already. We should be very positive as fans so far, not negative.

So, let’s take a chill pill, stop making out we’re experts on players (especially from foreign leagues) and wait until the window closes before having that nervous breakdown.



Jonbo

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Just Arsenal Show discusses which players should go out on loan next season