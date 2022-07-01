Arsenal fans need to save the nervous breakdowns until the end of the transfer window

The funny dynamics of a transfer by Jonbo
What’s always funny with transfers, or even just rumours in today’s tech age, is that so many of us Arsenal fans act as if each player was the answer to all our problems, and that we’re an authority on that player. Even a player from a foreign league that we’ve barely seen kick a ball, many of us have the self-confidence to say that we know this player. We know how he plays. He’s definitely the one to save us!
In all honesty, the vast majority of us only have YouTube compilation clips to go on when looking at players from a foreign league. Which is the worst possible source of information you could ask for, given how easy it is to make a player look world class or look like a donkey. One could easily make a player like Carl Jenkinson look better than Cafu!
The problem with this approach, is that when a move breaks down, or our club doesn’t even go for said player, many of us seem to lose the plot. It’s as if we’ve become emotionally attached to that player before they’ve even joined us. Worse than that, we then have a go at the club even if it was a player they didn’t even bid for.
Raphinha and Bissouma are perfect examples. The reaction from some Arsenal fans to these players has been both hilarious and pathetic at the same time. Hilarious seeing the negative reaction, and meltdowns, and pathetic in the sense that it’s used as another excuse to beat down the club with.
Where’s the common sense, perspective, and realistic expectations about how transfers work?
What some forgot was before Vieira signed, our main priorities were: LB; DM/CM and a ST before any winger, but once Vieira (who can play out wide) had joined us, and even Jesus who can also go wide, another winger was even less of a priority. Especially with the fee being quoted going up all the time.
Arsenal do not have unlimited funds like some other clubs. So, what we do have, we should invest in our weakest areas. It was looking more and more likely the Raphinha fee might have an effect on the rest of our transfers for this window, so the club needs to act smart.
The other main issue that some Arsenal snowflakes seem to be forgetting, is that we have Saka who plays in the same position. Without him, maybe I could understand the anger at losing out on Raphinha, but Saka is already the better player, 4 or 5 years younger, far more potential, and one of our own.
Then we have the Bissouma reaction, which was even more embarrassing to see. A player the club didn’t even bid for, yet somehow are to blame because he’s now a Spurs player. This is the problem when you build something up so much in your head that is imaginary, that it’s so easy to overreact when it doesn’t come true, and then blame it on others.
And the transfer window doesn’t even close for another 8 weeks! Yes, I would like all business done before preseason starts, but we have to be realistic that some deals won’t go through until late August as a default. So, if we are going to have a meltdown, would it not be best saved until the window closes when a full review can be conducted?
I have no issue with people being unhappy about transfers, or criticising the club, but it’s constantly so over the top, out of context, and sometimes about a player the club weren’t even looking at!
I guess it’s just part of the social media age we live in, but it’s not good how people, especially children, are interacting with each other. It seems to be getting worse almost on a daily basis, and not just in the world of football, but in all aspects of life. Things are so bad now, that you cannot even publicly say that a man is not a woman, without a global meltdown!
So, if you find your stress levels reaching boiling point again over a transfer, just remember that at some point, ALL clubs get gazumped at the last minute. ALL clubs do not get their first-choice targets. ALL clubs avoid players the fans want.
It’s also wrong to keep hearing “same old Arsenal”, in regard to incomings, because things have changed massively since the AW/IG days. A slight improvement under Raul and Sven, but a huge step up under MA/EDU, and I think the Jesus signing proves that. We still have two months to sign players, yet we’ve made great progress already. We should be very positive as fans so far, not negative.
So, let’s take a chill pill, stop making out we’re experts on players (especially from foreign leagues) and wait until the window closes before having that nervous breakdown.
Jonbo
———————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The Just Arsenal Show discusses which players should go out on loan next season
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Raphinha is delaying his approval on the contract from Chelsea. He’s obviously waiting for Barcelona (and maybe Arsenal?) to match Chelsea’s offer
There are some talented free agents as well, such as Belotti, Grillitsch, Zagadou and Romagnoli. Maybe we’ll sign one of those players
He’s been reported as waiting to see if Barcelona meake an offer.
But they’re just reports, they’re worth what you paid for them. 🙂
I think most Arsenal people realise that he’s too expensive, his salary weill be too high and he doesn;t want to come to Arsenal. Presumably (hopefully) the transfer team see it the same way and have passed on such a liability.
Yeah, I’d rather Arsenal signed Zinchenko or Martinez
Unless they found an exceptional winger who can always dribble past players, such as the prime Messi, Sanchez or Neymar. Raphinha isn’t on that level yet
Relax …peeps. Plenty of time to sign a Nicholas Bendtner or such.
Even Edu and MA don’t know what they are doing! The universe will make it just so.
#worldsgreateststriker
Nervous breakdowns, satisfaction and dissatisfaction, analysing, praising the acquisition of a player we have barely seen play, criticising a signing who have yet to kick the ball for us.
It’s all part of the experience. Part of the enjoyment.
Very sensible article .
Bissouma was a concern because he went to Tottenham and most fans ( including me ) prefer him to Xhaka. But generally transfers are complicated andcwe don’t know all the circumstances
Lol, Great article, voice of reason.
The transfer market is usually the least of my worries now when it comes to Arsenal.
Losing out on Raphinha is a bit disappointing, would’ve been great to have him as he’ll prove a better competition for Saka.
Saka seems to be the only one in that team without good competition.
The boy played all games last season and the season before that, including the Euros and suffered burnout as his performance later dwindled.
Yet I saw and I still see comments that RW isn’t an important position for us to strengthen or prioritize and I’m left in shock that fans are actually against getting a quality player because of price and because they want him to be backup so bad just so their favorite player don’t lose a spot.
Hell I even saw a comment that said he was happy no one will be taking Saka’s place.
We’ll obviously get someone in, whoever we get in. I hope it’ll be someone tough enough to prove a great competition for Saka and not just a backup.
Could it be Gnabry?
I’ll love Gnabry, but honestly? That’s a pipe dream, as he’s way out of reach. Fans are only linking him with a return to us because of nostalgia and his good relationship with the fanbase.
If he’ll prefer to come back and how us back up, that’ll be great, fabulous.
If not, still no problem. Let’s just get another quality player for the RW too and I’m sure Edu’s got a plan.
We can’t be complaining about not having squad depth for years and then we starr complaining about spending once it threatens the position of our favorite players. The money ain’t from my pocket.
I’ll wait till the transfer window shuts before I can make my complete judgement.
We should be going all out for Declan rice or a player of that ilk and tielemans.
Its the defensive and central midfield that concerns me most.
Even left back I am not that concerned about, as we have Tierney and Tomiyasu who can cover that. However, that said Brandon Williams for £10m would not be a bad signing.
With respect , I am not imagining that Bissouma is a fine player .He is in fact a very fine player and is exactly what we need to improve our midfield.
He wants Barca.
Grillitsch wouldn’t be a bad gamble on a free
Missing out on Raphinha was a bit of a disappointment but why not look at Emmanuel Dennis or Ismaili Sarr from our next door neighbors, Watford, who got relegated therefore we can get them for half the price Raphinha would have cost us, leaving enough funds for Central Midfield and Leftback acquisitions.
Agree with the author. It would be good if more people could take a rational view of things.
I was holding my breath Jonbo, thinking that, at last, you could write an article without knocking AW.
Got to the penultimate paragraph, but then you sneak it in once again.
So tell me, how have things improved?
Wenger got slated for only signing one player in a transfer window and, it was claimed, lost us the title.
Arteta didn’t sign a single player in the January window and, it is claimed, cost us CL qualification.
Wenger was crucified for the Ozil contract and the club lost money.
Arteta did exactly the same thing with Aubemeyang, contract wise, not having learnt the expensive lesson
Wenger was accused of saying he would only buy players who would improve the squad and was derided for it.
Arteta has said exactly the same thing.
Wenger was accused of naming players he wanted, but had no chance of signing.
Arteta spent the whole of the January window supposedly chasing a player who had publicly said he didn’t want to join us.
Wenger has been accused of giving to lucrative contracts to players who hadn’t proven their worth.
Arteta has just given a five year £100,000 a week contract to Nketiah.
Arteta and Edu have given ludicrously low buy on clauses to loaned out players.
So where signing Jesus shows a huge step up in our transfer activities is a mystery to me and don’t forget, it’s not actually official yet.
Apart from your normal obsession with AW and what I’ve said above, I agree with your thoughts about not getting carried away.
To date, I believe we have been linked with over forty players, missed out on about ten and “nearly completed” signings on another eight or thereabouts.
I don’t know if other clubs have this kind of hysterical rumour mill, but I’m like you, I take a chill pill and await the signings of Mikel and Edu with a relaxed air of “been here, done that and got the T shirt.
I don’t care about the Raphina transfer. But if manure outbid Arsenal for Lisandro, I’m pretty sure we can collectivelly kiss the top 4 and/or winning the EL goodbye.