Arsenal fans need to stop accepting mediocrity and rewarding failure

IF it turns out that Arsenal have thrown away Champions League qualification, then several people have to take accountability.
The manager for deciding to build a youthful squad with zero leaders, the owners for prioritising In January the need to slash the wage bill, and of course the players for simply not showing up in certain fixtures.
I’ll give you one more group to blame and it won’t make me popular ……the fans!
In life, as well as sport, it’s not hard to have standards. If you really want to, you can simply not accept those standards not being met.
You may have read accusations that I don’t think Arteta has done a good job.
It’s not an opinion, it’s a factual statement.
That’s because my expectations for Arsenal is bare minimum a club our size should be making the top 4. Anything less than that it’s not okay.
Our manager has said so himself that we should only settle for challenging for the major honours, that’s it’s inexcusable for us not to be in Europe, etc.
So, if someone is paid millions of pounds of a year with the job specification of taking us back to UEFA elite competition and after their third season they have failed to do so, that’s not a success, is it?
Again, not an opinion, it’s a fact that the Spaniard has failed to meet his criteria.
Mr Wenger was driven out of the club for finishing 6th, Emery sacked for 5th, so how come our owners have now extended contracts without knowing what European competition we will be playing in?
History shows the Kroenke Family have never cared where we finish in the table, they can make money off Arsenal the brand.
So, if they see a fanbase lowering their ambition it’s music to their ears.
Where’s there zero tolerance to failure?
If they wanted, they could create an atmosphere at the Emirates where it’s known that 5th is unacceptable for a club our size.
Like Man United and Chelsea do.
Can you see Tan Hag finishing 8th twice then 5th and United calling it progress just because he failed the first two times?
Arsenal are the only big club who think like that because some Gooners let them do that.
Can you imagine a Thierry Henry jumping into the crowd to celebrate a home equaliser against Palace that put us in the dizzy heights of 12th?
What about a Vieira leading celebrations with away fans at Wolves to put us 5th?
When did we become such a small, minded club?
Supporters who mocked Mr Wenger for ‘only finishing 4th’ now treating it like it’s the holy grail.
We even had some fans think January was a good window because we had slashed the wage bill.
Imagine Stan Kroenke when he realises not just is he reducing salaries, but he’s got his customers saying it’s a great idea!
We gave away Aubameyang and was left with Eddie Nketiah, and some thought it was a good idea!
Some woke up when it was too late, realising that between Auba, Guendouzi, Saliba, Bellerin, Maitland Niles, Chambers, Nelson and Torreira, we probably did have players who could have helped a young squad.
Most of those are loaned out purely to save money which again fans supported.
At our stadium while the atmosphere has been amazing at times, expectations hit an all-time low.
Defeats at home to Man City and Liverpool were accepted because we played well. How patronising.
Imagine a Tony Adams happy to lose 2-0 to Liverpool because we had got to half time goalless.
Not showing up in the FA Cup was allowed because it meant we could focus on the League.
A 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park, once considered an embarrassment, was accepted based on us having games in hand.
Being outplayed in the NLD, once humiliating, was blamed on officials.
Even on Justarsenal, a platform I wrote for for years, I saw a change in attitudes.
Where once you could have an opinion, you get personally attacked for saying Arsenal should be aiming higher than this.
Instead of a footballing argument you would get abuse for pointing out the obvious.
Even banter that can’t be banter because it makes zero sense.
Such as when Ole and Lampard were sacked by United and Chelsea, this apparently proved that Arteta was the better coach because out of the three ex-players he outlasted them.
When I pointed out he’s finished below both, I got called negative.
When I laughed at the notion that our youngsters were better than Wilshere, Ramsey, etc, i was told I had an agenda.
My agenda is for Arsenal to be the best they can be.
To not accept mediocrity.
To not say everything is great just because you love the club.
To not celebrate 5th and draws at home to midtable clubs.
That it’s never okay to lose to anyone unless you give 100 percent.
That slashing the wage bill shouldn’t be a priority.
These things have happened because the fan base have allowed it to happen
We were promised by now we would be competing with Bayern Munich.
We are further away from winning the title at any point since we last won it.
Our style of football is not entertaining.
We don’t have a single world class player.
Blind hope and fake praise doesn’t hurt me, I’m one guy with an opinion.
It hurts the culture of the club.
Time to say enough now.
Dan Smith
Plain and simple, the fans are being “gaslit”…IJS
We can’t do without an ARTETA article per day, can we……?
Nobody knows whether the job specification was to bring Arsenal back to UCL within two and a half years, but I assume next season’s target is the UCL ticket
I think Wenger got sacked because his trend was downwards, since Arsenal finish 5th in 2016/17 season and 6th in 2017/18. Emery also showed a downward trend by finishing 5th in 2018/19 and had a winless run of seven games in 2019/20
On the other hand, Arteta’s progress was either stagnant and upwards (from 8th to 5th). In my opinion, he will never get sacked, unless he embarrasses the club by having a winless run of seven games as Emery did
Emery is now embarrassing Villarreal by getting knocked out of CL semis
This idea Arsenal are a club that’s so big it should automatically be top four is ridiculous. Equally the idea they are somehow under performing everybody else is also stupid. United are a bigger club and under the Glazer’s ownership have done worse. City and Chelsea have been able to buy success, you can’t compare a normal club to them. Liverpool are the gold standard, everyone should be trying to copy their organisation. You have a number of clubs that are of a similar size and could make that top four. Even When Arsenal were dominant in North London under Wenger the fanbase at Spurs was pretty much the same size, the ground just wasn’t big enough to hold them. Once Wenger left and Pochettino arrived things changed. But again the fan bases are still pretty much equal, they probably always will be. You have a number of clubs chasing those top four places, I wonder how West Ham would have done this season without the distractions of Europe. Next season Newcastle will probably join the party. Its not about ambition. Its about organisation. Its about getting more bang for your buck in the transfer market. Its about having a better scouting and coaching set up than your rivals. Basically unless you have oil money its about copying Liverpool.
Absolutely agree with everything you wrote
We need logic like Jod above to be anywhere near the comparison but having the likes of Arteta doesn’t help.
Couldn’t agree more, jod. The article states about the damage to the culture but this isn’t just a recent thing. This began under Wenger. When we became the selling club. That is when the culture changed for the worst. The debt of the stadium was a burden, I accept that. But to build a fortress and only then to fill it with skeleton staff was a massive mistake. We needed to build on the team. Not dismantle it!
MA is now a manager inheriting the mediocrity of a club ran by investors/owners who initially wanted to profit at the expense of winning. Until the investors/owners are willing to fully bring this club back to it’s roots and values, we’re likely to be typing these comments for much longer yet. The Krokes do not and have never understood the true value of the club. It’s supports. The people who turn up every week to support the team. MA will remain because he the “yes” man and the Kronkes are happy with him being in the spotlight.
We became a selling club by huge profit margins that have sustained the club for many years.
What is worse, selling players for a healthy profit or giving away world class players for free?
Well said Jod. Top-4 was much easier to achieve back in the Wenger days before so many clubs, even “Smaller” clubs, got wealthy foreign owners and the league got a lot more competitive.
Perspectives are required in making profound judgments.
Arsenal fans do not have low standards and expectations.
Arsenal fans ACCEPT that a team of young players require TIME to adjust to playing in the big stage.
It took Bertie Mee three years to win a trophy of any kind after a team rebuild in the 1960s.
It took Klopp three years and eight months to build and win his first trophy at Liverpool.
Even Pep didn’t win any trophy in his first season at ManC.
Arteta won an FA cup in his first half season and has qualified for Europe in his two and a half seasons. That’s not a lowering of standards, it progress.
Learn to trust the process buddy your arguments are agenda driven.
Wenger was not sacked for not making UCL. He was dismissed for a noticable drift in the management of the teams performances.
Emery was sacked because he was not a good fit for Arsenal.
Arteta has proven to be a good fit and given time, should produce a title winning team.
TRUST THE PROCESS MAN!
Didn’t qualify for Europe last year, just saying. First time in over 2 decades as well.
Wenger’s fault? Emery’s? Or was it Arteta?
They didn’t win trophies but they were playing in CL.
I discussedbwith a friend on the type of reactions that will occur as of the time when Mikel was offered contract extension.
The decision will be praised if things go well the club will be seen as having finally getting the right calls but if things go wrong then it will just be the opposite that’s just how it is..
They knew all this risks involved
In my own opinion the club wasn’t confident on our chances of obtaining top 4 so they choose the best time to give him the contract extension when there was a feel good atmosphere around the club incase if things go wrong then they will not have to make this decision when there will likely be more angry fans critical of them. Arteta is everything the board wanted someone who was loved and who can work with them with their flaws and the fans will buy into it.
I saw people suggesting Conte to be arsenal manager. Do you believe Conte and this people we have managing the club will last for more than one season
If he will never get sacked unless running seven winless games then arsenal will go no where near champions league.
Mr. Smith you said it all.if Arteta don’t sit up next season , he must go. Enough is enough.! INDEED we have good youngsters but senior players have to be added to introduce grit in the team. Boys are boys. See what happen during the NLD , the boys were separated from the men and same thing repeated at Newcastle. And Arteta lack tactical know-how which was obvious in these two games. Where are the arsenal fans that chased Wenger and Emery out. What can they say about Arteta?
So Dan, enough is enough then?
It would be lovely to read your take on what Kroenke should do.
Obviously the first thing he should do is get rid of the under performing manager and probably Edu as well and install who exactly?
I’d have no problem with Kroenke acting like Abramovitch, sacking managers right left and centre if we were winning the CL and league on a regular basis. No problem at all. The fly in the ointment is that we don’t. It’s no surprise to me to see the top managers working at the most ambitious clubs that have won multiple trophies. It’s what they do
You can complain as much as you like that things ain’t like they used to be but unless half a million fans march on the Emirates and fly planes around the stadium calling for the Kroenkes to go then what is the alternative? Persuade Kroenke to tease Klopp away from Liverpool?
Some fans are so short sighted. We’re quite clearly headed in the right direction for the first time in a decade. Yes, I’m disappointed and frustrated too, but I’m so sick of the petty rage that stems from my generation’s need for immediate satisfaction.
Interesting to know how many that hounded out Wenger and Emery are cheering Arteta in 5th.
We were still in Europa league when Emery was sacked, same with Wenger.
Extraordinary to see the list of excuses roll out.
Buck stopping with manager no longer applies, some even accuse refs of cheating and corruption rather than admit Arteta’s mistakes. As if the league would turn a blind eye, just so Arsenal drops points.
What if no top 4 next year after 3 1/2 years. Accountability finally, or more excuses? Blame Arteta or the 16 or so new players since he took over?
Let’s see if it’s about standards or Arteta next year in May
Durand
If Kroenke sacked Arteta tomorrow, I’d want to think he was aiming really, really high. Arsenal had experience in both AW and Emery and the ‘hope it all works out’ in the case of Mikel. What next?