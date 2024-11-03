Arsenal fans need to stop the “What Ifs” from last summer and concentrate on the next transfer window

Why are we still looking back at a transfer window that’s in the past!!

The dawn has settled on the Gunners 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, the third time we’ve dropped points in consecutive matches this season has left us seven points off the League leaders at the summit with our title hopes now dangling by a thread despite the season just entering November.

This has understandably left many of us gooners disappointed and disheartened, with our frustrations being visibly aired out on social media and in real life in general. Chief among our complaints have been regarding our failure in the last transfer window, many of us are questioning the club and Arteta for selling or loaning out players without adequately replacing them before the closure of the window.

Furthermore our failure to sign a proper number 9 has been the topic of scrutiny throughout this campaign that has been made worse by our recent run of results. This frustrations at the club’s inability of solving our glaring problems in the attacking third are understandable however looking back at what might have been in the last summer window is a waste of time and mental effort.

There is so much happening currently at the club that wishing for a different outcome in a transfer window that has already passed won’t change anything currently. The focus and eyes should be on what the club and Arteta will do next to galvanize this group of players into getting back in form.

Furthermore even if we’re to look at a transfer window currently, it should be the one in the near future, the January transfer window will give the club another chance of signing more attacking players however such will be highly unlikely given the circumstances that usually surrounds the winter transfer window.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

