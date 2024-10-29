Arsenal fans need to trust Arteta to manage Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly’s game time

I know I’ve been one of those who has urged Mikel Arteta to take a risk and start Hale End players Ethan Nwaneri (who many believe can replace Martin Odegaard) and Myles Lewis Skelly (who can excel at left back).

Despite these calls, Mikel Arteta has resisted pressure and has not felt ready to play the youngsters.

Don’t you think there’s a valid reason why he hasn’t started the duo in the league? Some Gooners may cite the impressive 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, who is trusted at Barcelona and is impressing as a reason for Nwaneri and Lewis Skelly to take a chance on the young talents.

We must comprehend the significant differences between the Premier League and La Liga. You don’t have time to ponder in the PL; it is an intense and physical league that needs wisdom when introducing new players. Mikel Merino, for example, struggled to find his footing in the Premier League when he first joined Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta knows what’s best, as seen by Arsenal’s development under his leadership. Some forget that it was the Spaniard who gave Nwaneri his first professional start at the age of 15 against Brentford. Fans cannot choose which players start; Arteta does. If things go wrong, it is his job that’s at risk.

With that out of the way, Arteta frequently discusses how subs are just as vital as starters. And this season, he has occasionally trusted Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri to come on as substitutes in key games over other experienced players.

That definitely indicates that he sees their value to his project. Where were you when Wenger turned us into a banter club for years, playing the youths without winning anything? Nwaneri and Lewis Skelly are destined to establish themselves in Arsenal’s starting lineup, but only at the proper time when Arteta thinks they are ready..

Peter Rix

