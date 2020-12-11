Arsenal fans need to understand that Arteta is a long-term project

We all know that Mikel Arteta has had a rollercoaster of a ride since taking over at Arsenal, with the Pandemic, finishing in our lowest League position for decades, and then the Euphoria of winning the FA Cup.
But recently something has gone desperately wrong and the goals (and the points!) have dried up. If you think that it’s just us poor fans that have no idea what has happened for things to go so wrong, then you need to read this interview in EFE with our recovered defender Pablo Mari, who was simply asked “What’s going on at Arsenal?”
“It’s the million-dollar question. Everyone at the club is thinking about what is happening to us,” he said.
“In the dressing room, we give 100 per cent in every game, in every training session, to reverse this situation.
“But I think that within all this, football is streaks and I believe a lot in this kind of thing.
“As much as you want to score ten goals each game, there will be times when you can’t score any. We are in that dynamic right now, no matter how hard you try, football is not giving you everything that you give it. It is a matter of changing it.”
“The first thing is that I think that quick manager changes are not the right thing to do.
“When you appoint a coach, it is because he has given you the confidence that his idea of football is the one that you think is best for your club.
“If you don’t give it time for that idea to evolve, you aren’t giving it a chance. When you want to change a dynamic or a mentality of a club, it is difficult to do it in a month.
“About Mikel, I think the idea of the club has changed. The attitude, the mentality has changed.
“He has brought a very interesting long-term project in which I feel like a participant because I signed because I liked it a lot.
“I go with Mikel until the end of the world. He just needs time. Soccer is not always rosy. I am happy because, despite the situation, we are united.”
It is good to hear from the horses mouth that everyone is still behind Arteta and are trying hard to get us out of this hole, but if the players don’t understand what hasgone wrong, what chance have we got…?
Most Arsenal fans understand and accept this….
We are almost a third of the way through the season. By this stage we should at least be in the top half of the table, I don’t think that’s being unreasonable.
What we don’t understand is how we are just above relegation and our football is terrible to watch.
Arteta can’t take arsenal anywhere, he will just try,. Arsenal need a top coach, not a trial and error coach
How do you know that Simon, I’m also frustrated with Arteta tactics but saying he can’t take arsenal anywhere is a bit exaggerated.
I cannot agree with Mikel’s decisions to
1. Hiring aging players or players irrelevant to other clubs – Soares, Marri, Luiz, Cabellos, Willian
2. Retaining unproductive players – Xhaka, Laca, Kolasinac, Socrates, Pepe, Mustafi, Chambers, Holding, Nelson
3. Benching Ozil when you have no replacement
4. Benching your better players for worse – AMN, Martinelli (before his injury), Elneny
5. Letting go of better players for worse – Emiliano for Leno, Guendozi for Willock,
6. Giving huge contracts to overage players – Willian, Aubameyang.
This is getting worse than the Wenger era for which many fans wanted him gone. Now people want a long term project, but could not accept Wenger. Even a 95 year old Wenger with a walking stick would be much better than what we are experiencing now.
If after a year there is no clear direction in the football played then the guy responsible is either winging it or learning on the job … someone famous once said in the long run we are all dead … so waiting for arteta to learn about football management seems an odd strategy for a club that promised its fans a big future has since dropped out of top tier of European football has had its worst start in four decades and clings desperately to a bye gone age … arteta has a timeline and failure to get in to top 6 again will see departure … my honest feeling is that he won’t make it
Can we please talk about Cedric Soares?
Why isn’t he starting in the PL?
Do you think there is some favouritism from Arteta with senior players like Bellerin? The guy can’t defend and yet he still plays every 90′ in the prem
Agree 100 per cent
I am all for Arteta as a long term project, because regularly changing Managers has not proved to be successful at other major Clubs other than perhaps at Chelsea where money is plentiful via their owner.The frustrations of fans is understandable but to point the finger at Arteta for some of the mediocre players he has inherited is unfair and a failure to be realistic.The same applies to unloading the poor performers ,for whom there is no demand due to their lack of quality.Since Arteta arrived signings have been made which have surprised and disappointed me and some of his tactics and selections leave me puzzled.The fact that he cannot see the weaknesses in Xhaka , which far outweigh his attributes, is the prime example which most sensible fans will relate to.Despite my misgivings, by winning the FA Cup and Community Shield MA deserves more time to get this rambling house in order.A house which has been in decay for a decade and for which there is little cash for a meaningful refurbishment.We will emerge from the run of poor form but I do not expect us to qualify for Europe this season.Until we are finally rid of a group of overpaid , underperforming players in the summer,we will be unable to shop at Harrods, but fortunately we have a number of excellent youngsters emerging and Arteta will hopefully focus on introducing them on a regular basis in the months ahead.If he does this, he will I am sure have the backing of most reasonably minded supporters.
This is a difficult one to call. I have been firmly in his camp and continue to support him through this very difficult patch.
It isn’t open ended, however, but extends beyond this transfer window, during which Arteta and Edu must improve the on pitch doldrums. Ideally, I am in favour of him seeing out the season because by then we should know if MA has what it takes.
Unless results really drop off the cliff, I think premature change could be a disaster. It’s not as if we have Abramovitch at the top of the tree, showing interest and investing. We are all realistic enough to know that is extremely unlikely to happen with Kroenke. Arsenal are still a big club but with an owner that doesn’t treat it like one.
On paper, the Allegri’s of this world should be queuing up to manage us and I’ve followed all the suggestions over the weeks on who could do better than Arteta. But could they, within the financial strictures at the club, without an initial bumper sum to make an immediate difference? There was so much wrong with the executive level at the club that it has had an effect on what happens on the pitch. Sanctioning £72m for Pepe seems a poor decision and has enormous implications for how the club reinvests. It also has been responsible for excessive wages and the endemic soft underbelly culture which is still lurking.
I hope we go to the top witch arteta but I don’t think so,
Why on earth does he keep picking Luiz,kolas,xakai,willian.
Players like Amn, ESR, bollagan, Nelson, willock,
Saliba should be given a chance…
It is true that MA will need time to get his plans working and initial failure is acceptable. He has certainly improved our defence to a large extent, we dont leak in large number of goals and he has made us difficult to break down. But what I dont understand is that why he persists with Laca, Willian and Pepe in games when they are not performing to their expected levels and that includes Xhaka. Instead let him include Elneny, AMN, ESR, Balogun in match day squads.
When everyone is fit…
Leno
Bell. Saliba. Gab. Tierney
Amn. Partey. Saliba
ESR
Auba. Martinelle
Sorry elneney instead of saliba