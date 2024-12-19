Arsenal fans no longer want to see one player start again

Just minutes into the game, Kiwior was outmuscled in a physical duel, which led to Palace scoring the opening goal. This shaky start seemed to unsettle him, and while he improved as the match progressed, the incident left a sour taste among fans, some of whom have questioned his suitability for the team.

According to a report from Football Insider, some Arsenal supporters believe Kiwior lacks the physicality and composure needed to succeed at the highest level, with calls emerging for him to be excluded from future starting lineups. Despite this criticism, the Gunners appear committed to retaining the defender, having rejected approaches for him ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s important to note that Kiwior has delivered solid performances in prior games and has shown promise as a versatile defender who can fill in when needed. One poor moment shouldn’t overshadow his overall contribution, especially when he’s still adapting to the physical and tactical demands of English football.

Arsenal’s squad depth will be crucial as the season unfolds, and offloading Kiwior in January without securing a capable replacement would be a significant risk. Arteta and the club should continue to support him, allowing time to refine his game and regain confidence.

While Kiwior may not yet be ready for a permanent starting role, he remains a valuable squad member, and his development should be judged over a longer period, not just one challenging match.