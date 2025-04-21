Arsenal fans not happy that Saka is not being rested for certain games

Bukayo Saka may have sustained an injury during Arsenal’s fixture against Ipswich Town, following a forceful challenge that left him visibly uncomfortable. At full-time, the winger was seen with an ice pack on his leg, prompting concern among fans and raising questions about whether he should have been involved in the match at all.

Despite Arsenal’s current priority being the UEFA Champions League, the club was determined not to allow Liverpool the opportunity to clinch the Premier League title prematurely. As such, Mikel Arteta named a strong starting line-up against Ipswich, a team that was destined for relegation. The Gunners responded accordingly, producing a commanding performance and securing a straightforward victory.

However, many supporters were taken aback by the decision to include Saka in the starting eleven. There had been widespread expectation that Ethan Nwaneri would be given the nod in his place, allowing the first-team regular some much-needed rest. Instead, Arteta opted to field several of his key players, including the England international, a move that paid off in terms of result but potentially came at a cost.

As cited by Football Insider, a significant portion of the fanbase expressed their frustration over Arteta’s selection choices, particularly the inclusion of Saka. The fear is that exposing such a pivotal player to unnecessary risk in a match Arsenal were expected to win comfortably could have led to a serious setback. Their concerns were amplified by the sight of Saka requiring treatment and appearing in discomfort following the match.

Arsenal now face a critical period in their campaign, with fixtures that could define their season. While domestic success remains mathematically possible, it is clear that European glory is the primary objective. In that context, ensuring that key figures such as Saka remain fit and available is essential.

The Gunners must approach every remaining match with the mentality of a top club, fully committed, fully focused, and with the resilience to compete on all fronts. That mindset will be instrumental in achieving success, particularly in the Champions League, where the margins for error are vanishingly small.