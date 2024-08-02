Arsenal fans not happy with Ben White’s performance against Liverpool

Ben White looked out of sorts during Arsenal’s recent match against Liverpool as the defender faced Fabio Carvalho on the right wing.

The game was another high-profile friendly for the Gunners, but Liverpool was missing many of their key players who have not returned for pre-season yet.

Mikel Arteta’s team was considered much stronger than Liverpool on paper, especially because several of their main men are back and their form in the last campaign.

However, Liverpool played well and dominated parts of the fixture, with Arsenal struggling to break them down.

One interesting battle during the game was the constant matchup between White and Carvalho. The Liverpool man seemed to get the better of the Arsenal star, who did not miss a chance to kick him.

Arsenal fans did not like how White handled the former RB Leipzig loanee, and a report on Football Insider claims most of them were disappointed with the defender’s performance in the duel.

Carvalho hardly played football in the first half of last season, forcing Liverpool to recall him from his loan spell at RB Leipzig, but he seemed to get the better of White in the match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White is an effective player and simply had a day to forget at the office, so there is no need to panic.

