Arsenal fans not only have a trophy but also belief and hope for next season

And so we have our trophy! by Shenel
I wrote an article only a few weeks ago just after the semi final draw was made and I said beating City and then possibly getting Chelsea in the final would end up being a repeat of the 2017 final.
We knew so many pundits and people wrote us off as soon as we got City, but I always had faith! I believed we would beat City and in turn I also believed we would beat our final opponents be it Manchester United or Chelsea.
Although in 2017 we beat City 2-1, this time it was 2-0 but the final result against the same final opponents had the same result and after such a poor season with so many ups and downs, we have finally managed something positive!
Winning the trophy that is meant for us for a RECORD BREAKING 14th time may I add is some feat in itself!
The win against Chelsea follows on from the impressive two wins against Liverpool and Manchester City only two weeks ago.
We have seen what the boys are now capable of! On their day they can beat almost anyone. If we maintain this passion and positivity, keep 90% of the players we already have if not more, and add a few more experienced ones then I can see us having a good season next season.
Well let’s put it this way it can’t be any worse than this one can it!
Here’s hoping we can automatically qualify for the Champions League next season without having to rely on an FA Cup final win to get us into Europe.
Either way the grit and fight shown by our boys, shows Arteta’s message is clear to see with how he is building his team and what he expects from them.
If they keep this up it won’t be long before we get to see the Arsenal that we had become accustomed to. The team who fought tooth and nail in every game, the team who went unbeaten and the team who challenged every season for 1st place and trophies.
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Mikel has got me dreaming again… now for Stan and co to back him…
Sue In 28 days we play Liverpool in the community shield.
These guys have no chance and time to rest.
Hopefully the board doesn’t EFF this up and Arteta gets his players in
Absolutely, Eddie 👍 Not long at all…
we went a goal down in a final, we fought and worked harder, fought like we wanted it more.. The players looked calm and played for each other.
Yo this is Emery’s team with all the same players, same squad with dead confidence and lack of hunger.
Mikel brought something and has turned them from massive failures to hardworking players.
This is the difference between Emery’s Arsenal and Mikel’s Arsenal.
I’d love to read more Mikel is am assistant manager joke
Thank you Arteta!
I trust the process
All the excitement of the cup… and now I’ve just read Bob and Doug are returning from space later on today!! Safe Journey 🙏
Eddie and Sue, this is a good night for me. The Lads made my day. I wish and hope d board will sign. And let’s start the revolution with partey, coutinho and szobalai. We don’t need to buy a defender, we have enough, just try to improve the ones we have, sell some and bring Saliba and we’ll be ready. Let’s go back to 433
Saliba is huge! He even made Kolasinac look small!! I can’t wait to see him start..
Yes, Raul and co had better hurry things along… don’t want to miss out on our targets! The clock is ticking….
Glad you’re happy, Labass… think we’ll all be grinning for ages after that result 👍
Oh I am. I’m really really grinning, just hope we’ll sign partey coutinho and szobalai. We just need midfielders and we re go to go. Keep Aubu
And Ceballos 😉
We have the potential with our young players, we need to see Saliba and Mari and we need to add some good quality players in the mid. But most importantly, we need a real playmaker.
I belief that MA noticed what he needs in order to compete with the other teams, remember Chelsea will be more different in the next season. Man City and Liverpool they already have the best quality players I guess in the whole world and Man U are getting better.