Arsenal fans not that passionate claims Greek player following Olympiacos match

Hartlepool keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal supporters.

The former Middlesborough star was speaking ahead of Olympiacos Europa League game against Wolves after the Greeks surprisingly knocked out Arsenal from the competition.

The Gunners won the first leg in Greece, but the Greeks undid the damage by winning 2-1 at the Emirates to progress on away goals.

They have been given another English side in the next round after being paired with Wolves and Konstantopoulos reckons that the supporters at the Molineux would make the game tougher for them than it was at the Emirates.

Speaking to Sport FM of Greece, he claimed that Wolves are a strong side and that their fans are more passionate than Arsenal’s fans.

“Wolves are a tough team to play against, they are very organised and they have very talented players,” the 41-year-old said.

“Their coach is also doing a wonderful job. They are quality going forward.

“I don’t think the atmosphere at Molineux will scare the Olympiacos players. Of course, it will be a different experience compared to Arsenal.

“Arsenal have a very big stadium, but we saw it wasn’t full during the game. Their fans are not so passionate. I think Wolves will sell out the tickets. It will be a new challenge for Olympiacos.”

Not sure what it has got to do with him for starters, secondly, a small ground is always going to be more passionate than a huge stadium. But that is the price Arsenal has to pay when they lose, the banter just explodes.