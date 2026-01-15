Arsenal fans now agree with Mikel Arteta on the future of one star

Ben White has recently attracted transfer interest from a number of clubs, with Everton reportedly keen to strengthen their defence by adding the Arsenal defender to their backline. Despite that attention, Arsenal remain firm in their stance and have no intention of allowing the Englishman to leave the club.

White is no longer the automatic first choice at right back, with Arsenal placing increased trust in Jurrien Timber. Timber’s strong performances have limited White’s opportunities, meaning he has spent much of the season on the bench when fully fit. Even so, his quality has never been in doubt, and his versatility and reliability continue to make him an attractive option for rival sides.

Arsenal remain committed to White

Clubs monitoring White believe that a move away from Arsenal would provide him with more regular game time and allow him to play a transformative role elsewhere. From their perspective, his experience and consistency could significantly improve their defensive structure. However, Arsenal do not share that view when it comes to his future at the Emirates.

The Gunners regard White as a key squad member and an efficient defender who offers value beyond being a regular starter. Mikel Arteta appreciates his tactical understanding and professionalism, and there is no desire within the club to entertain discussions about a potential departure, either during the current window or further down the line. Arsenal’s depth is seen as a strength, and White remains an important part of that depth.

Fans echo manager’s stance

White himself is understood to be content in North London and committed to continuing his career at Arsenal. His attitude and willingness to contribute whenever called upon have strengthened his standing within the squad. That commitment was further underlined by his strong performance in the match against Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal supporters have also come to align with Arteta’s position following that display. Many fans now agree that selling White would be a mistake, recognising his ability to step in and deliver when required. They believe he remains a dependable option and someone who can be trusted in important moments.

With both the club and the player aligned, Arsenal appear determined to resist outside interest and retain a defender they believe can still play a significant role in their ambitions.