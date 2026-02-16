Arsenal fans now want fringe player to play more often for them

Christian Norgaard replaced Jorginho in the Arsenal midfield during the summer, yet, much like the Brazilian, he has struggled to secure regular playing time. The Dane joined the club after an impressive spell at Brentford, where he was consistently among the first names on the team sheet and also captained the side. His strong performances there were a key reason Arsenal moved to add him to their squad, and he will naturally be aiming to establish greater importance at the Emirates.

Since his arrival, Norgaard has continued to show that he is a capable and reliable player when given the opportunity. He produced a composed display in the FA Cup fixture against Wigan, underlining his quality and tactical awareness. According to Football Insider, Arsenal supporters are now keen to see more of him in action after watching his performance against the Latics. The report claims that fans believe he has all the attributes required to succeed at the club and that his display demonstrated a clear understanding of what the manager expects from him.

Strong Showing in the FA Cup

Norgaard’s outing against Wigan highlighted his composure and positional intelligence. His ability to follow tactical instructions and contribute effectively to the team’s structure did not go unnoticed. The reaction from supporters suggests there is a growing belief that he can offer more to the side if entrusted with additional opportunities.

Competition for Places Remains Intense

Despite these encouraging signs, Norgaard continues to face stiff competition for a regular starting role. He has previously impressed even when deployed in defence, which is not his natural position, illustrating his versatility and professionalism. However, there remain several stronger options ahead of him in the current pecking order at the Emirates. For Norgaard, the challenge will be to build on promising performances such as the one against Wigan and translate them into sustained involvement in Arsenal’s midfield.

