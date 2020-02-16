Arteta makes bold selection choices for the Newcastle game.

Arsenal fans are reacting with excitement as manager Mikel Arteta has made some bold selection decisions for today’s Premier League clash against Newcastle.

The Spanish tactician has notably dropped Alexandre Lacazette for today’s contest at the Emirates Stadium, with youngster Eddie Nketiah surprisingly getting the nod up front with a rare start.

Nketiah had some eye-catching moments on loan at Leeds United earlier this season, though he didn’t feature regularly and ended up rejoining us instead.

It looks like this could be a good move for him as he’s now earned Arteta’s trust with an opportunity to show what he can do at Premier League level this afternoon.

As well as that, Gooners on Twitter are excited to see another rare start for Dani Ceballos, the slightly underwhelming loan signing from Real Madrid.

The Spain international hasn’t had the impact many would have hoped for so far this season, but he should add some craft and creativity to the team today and fans seem pleased to see he’s getting this opportunity…

Good to see Nketiah starting COYG https://t.co/iPIJLFWmC9 — Tom™ (@Tom_martin39) February 16, 2020

Pepe, Ceballos and Nketiah in the same line up pic.twitter.com/A2TaeDYjKq — Wintermütze umgekehrt (@Cheaterbot09) February 16, 2020

It’s good to see Nketiah and Saka still in the team as they thoroughly deserve their spot. I want Ceballos to prove himself too. — 24 (@andrewafc_) February 16, 2020

Fantastic starting XI arsenal.. Nketiah… Ceballos… Could be a high scoring game… Aggressive XI — Rahul (@matrixxtrader) February 16, 2020

I'm happy to see Ceballos start. Nketiah also merits his start over Lacazette. But i still dont understand how Ozil manages to sneak in — theGoonerMenu (@Aubamezzette) February 16, 2020

Ceballos and Nketiah starts! https://t.co/Ws4sshaLEf — Post Manlone (@nikamalaiman) February 16, 2020