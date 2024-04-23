Arsenal fan’s opinion – Nottm Forest’s allegations are a disgrace to the Premier league

I occasionally will write about a football issue not involving Arsenal if I think it’s worthwhile. In reality a Premiere League club representing ‘the best league on earth’ releasing a statement implying corruption is crucial to all those who want to protect the sport. More importantly, those in power’s response to the accusation.
As I submit this, I keep waiting for Nottingham Forest to clarify themselves by admitting they have acted on emotion, that their actions were a frustrating reaction to the disappointment of a 2-0 defeat to a relegation rival.
Anyone who is aware of the track record of their owner will know a backtrack is unlikely but at the very least his legal team will go into damage control mode, pointing out that the word cheat and conspiracy hasn’t been used. Implied but not used ….
“Three extremely poor decisions — three penalties not given — which we simply cannot accept.
“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.
“NFFC will now consider its options.”
That was posted on the club’s official X account approx. 5 mins after the final whistle at Goodison Park.
Managers don’t like speaking to the media directly after a game due to emotions being high. They are contractually obliged too though. This public statement though was a choice authorized by the City Ground.
This would not have been uploaded without the approval of someone in power.
Having watched the game, yes there were incidents where Forest should have had a penalty, but I have seen worse decisions.
All fan bases can relate. We have all had periods where we believe big decisions go against us. Blinded by their love of the badge, some even think they get harshly treated more than others, that they are so unique people who are sat in offices throwing darts at your crest. Whisper it quietly, no one is that special!
Has Forest been victims of bad officiating?
Yes?
Have Arsenal? Of course,
Liverpool? 100 percent
Wolves? Without a doubt
I don’t think Coventry’s spot kick was a handball in the FA Cup?
Does that mean there was an agenda against Man United?
In reality you can also recall a moment when your team benefitted from a dodgy call?
The FA don’t need letters written to them to be told referring is poor in England and has been for decades. VAR was brought in to fix ‘obvious errors’ but the consistency of when it’s used remains inconsistent.
There is a massive difference between someone being terrible at their job and there being a conspiracy. That’s what is wrong with this statement. Forrest don’t want to suggest how men and women can improve at officiating, they are saying officials are walking onto the pitch with a bias, an agenda, a premeditated thought on who they want to win.
Without any evidence!!!!!
In a perfect world, should so many wrong decisions be made?
Of course not. But we don’t live in a perfect world. Me or you make mistakes at our job. The majority of us don’t work in a business worth millions granted, but as long as humans are involved, errors will happen.
Players cheat every game. Type in on YouTube Ben White Vs Brighton. Don’t remember a statement about his play acting?
Six Prem Owners tried to break clubs away from the pyramid to form their own competition. Is that worse than not getting a pen?
We have had two EPL players recently serve bans for gambling because they broke rules.
Is that no worse than escaping a card?
Worse off, we have two clubs this season who have had points taken away from them for openly breaking FFP rules.
One of them?
You guessed it!
The irony that Evangelos Marinakis has the audacity to question the integrity of the competition when the club he runs has been sanctioned for breaking FFP rules.
Like Everton, they were being told by the league they had crossed the threshold of what they could spend, but chose to keep spending anyway. They acted arrogantly thinking their worst-case scenario was a fine, because the PL wouldn’t have the gumption to resort to points deductions. Their appeal is based on wanting leniency.
So, to clarify, when refs are incompetent Forest want the strongest possible action yet to expect the same association to go easy on them.
We don’t know if there is a conspiracy against Forrest, we await evidence (they have none), but we do know Forrest has cheated.
Run by a man worth 2.5 billion they have the resources to compete. The ironic truth is that no one has told Mr. Marinakis.
His club is 17th because he couldn’t do his job properly.
Never forget this!
Forest earned another 4 points. That would have put them 5 points above Luton. The only reason they are not because he and his staff didn’t do their job properly.
Forest haven’t lost 4 points because of VAR or based on which team a ref supports they did it based on themselves and their own poor recruitment.
Of course, though, we live in a society where instead of taking accountability we blame everyone else.
What a shame one of the most famous names in the UK has acted this way. For decades, one of the biggest institutions to not be in the top flight, promotion was meant to be a return to where the proud city belongs.
They finally arrived at the big dance and acted rudely ever since, openly just wanting to take. Everybody wants them to leave the party, but they are willing to do whatever it takes to stay, not caring what others think. Zero self-respect.
Instead, they have disgraced themselves, literally reflecting a generation.
How many children are educated to jump onto social media, with seconds sharing their opinions to the world no matter the credibility. Blaming everyone else for their short comings
A Billionaire businessman did that!
Not being able to accept a loss and the financial implications, his club made excuses, not once suggesting the Toffees were the better side.
A failure to explain what that had to do with a failure to defend two goals against a poor Everton side.
I would expect this reasoning for a defeat from my mate in the pub or a YouTuber. Not a professional football club.
I refuse to disect each incident involving Ashley Young because that gives credibility to what Forrest shamefully is attempting to do.
This week it will be decided if they get any points back. What better way to do this than pressure the League into claiming they are being discriminated against.
The League is weak enough to do that.
They should throw the book at Forest.
Anyone who believes the game is fixed – don’t watch it!
Once we are starting to imply officials are cheating and corrupt without evidence the law makers need to act.
I said the same when Arsenal and Liverpool wrote a letter crying like little children. What was the point but at least they insisted ‘working with Howard Webb’ to improve standards.
Yet when Forrest threatens to ‘consider its options‘, the only options should now be considering what punishment they should get for this slander.
Dan
Forest’s official announcement certainly shows a lack of professionalism but we are talking about a club under immense pressure too. A small club (with a big history) deducted points, whilst a big RICH like City manage to avoid the same treatment? It’s a knee-jerk reaction to what looks like the usual VAR crap-fest. To me VAR is causing more issues than it fixes. Just look at the game between Manure and Coventry. You just cannot celebrate a goal as happens because you know somewhere (miles away from the game) is scrutinizing it before it’s officially awarded. It’s killing the spirit and the enjoyment of the modern game. I just don’t think VAR should be used to its current extent. Only for goal line, corner decisions and bad tackles in my opinion. The rest should be left to the refs decision IMO. As for the penalty appeals for Forest? Two were not penalties but the last one was IMO. Like I said, VAR is just killing the game for me. It’s bringing the worst out of situations that just require common sense. The old game of football just flowed better before the introduction of this technical mess!
Forest’s original accusation / X tweet has since been rescinded and toned down by more recent responses saying they were in no way implying bias by the Luton supporting ref.
Having said that, their first response immediately after the game was knee jerk, ill advised and inflammatory. They are of course responsible for their own demise by openly breaking FFP/ PRS rules.
There’s a lot of “what about this, what about that” in the article and I think the idea about forest holding conspiracy theories is reading more into their statement than is actually there.
On the point that Nottingham forest had 3 strong claims for a penalty ignored, I think they have every right to make a statement. I thought two of them were absolute certain penalties, so for them to be completely ignored is strange and extremely frustrating.
I think the phrasing of the var ref being a Luton fan is incindiary, but they didn’t outright state that was the reason for the poor decisions. If it’s true they had said this prior to the match, it’s understandable they’d make it public now. I don’t like it, but it makes sense and i don’t think they were wrong to make that point.
They never made any general claims about refs being against them, at least none I’ve seen – it’s confined to this one match – so I don’t read more into it than that
“A failure to explain what that had to do with a failure to defend two goals against a poor Everton side.” Forest are not one of the top sides who can be expected to keep clean sheets in every game and imperfections are normal – all teams make mistakes, but when things you can’t control go against you (things you’re relying on others to control), you have no hope.
“what punishment they should get for this slander”
It’s only slander if they’ve lied – from what was said, the only area of contention is whether the var ref is a Luton fan, and whether forest informed the fa before the match.
I think they were right, it’s not just Forest, it’s a whole plethora of clubs and penalties being given for one club, then almost exactly the same situation happens at another club, and it’s not given. Take Kai Havertz for example, I feel he is being picked in for whatever reason by the PGMOL. Stonewall red card on Saturday, all three checkboxes ticked, yet the game was not even stopped, and Havertz was left to writhe on the ground. The only positive was that his leg / ankle was not broken, which it very easily could’ve been as the slo mo showed his led bending. However, Kai goes down in the penalty area, and it’s an instant yellow card – I’m sorry but I can’t recall a match, where a player has gone down in the penalty area and been given a yellow card, after appealing, yet technically if they appeal, and the referee rules it isn’t, it should be, yet Kai appears to be the only person this rule is applied to.
Good for them I say the only thing I saw disgraceful was Antony Taylor’s officiating ,and he’s ment to be one of the best in the PL.
I recently watched the MOTD broadcast when the Hillsborough disaster happened and how the establishment tried to cover up its role in this by blaming the Liverpool fans.
They accused them of drunkeness, robbing the injured and dying and storming the gates, climbing over fellow supporters in order to get into the ground.
They denied facts that were actually proven to be true and it took years of fighting the government, the police force and the media before justice of a kind was given to those 96 football supporters.
That’s one of the reasons I always hold back and check the facts before commenting on issues such as Hillsborough, the recent CL final involving Liverpool fans (which once again exonerated them) and this Forest issue.
It already seems that the PGMOL have mislead us, by stating that Forest didn’t raise the subject before the game, whereas Forest say they have the proof that they did.
If that’s the case, why the cover-up and why didn’t the PGMOL just say “OK we take your point, let’s just change the official in charge of the var for that day?
If, of course, Forest DON’T have that proof, they are deserving of having the book thrown at them, not only for lying, but for bringing the match officials into disrepute.
One does wonder why not one of the three incidents were not deemed enough for the referee to be called over to the screen and I don’t see how that has ANYTHING to do with the long list of examples given by Dan, such as Toney being disciplined for betting on games – perhaps I’m missing something here?
I DO agree with his comments that Forest have cheated and that’s why they have been punished with points deduction, as have Everton of course.
But that really has nothing to do with the complaint Forest are making about the inaction of the PGMOL with regards to their observation / complaint about a self confessed Luton Town fan running the var system for this specific game.
I read that Michael Oliver once said that he would never be allowed to referee a Newcastle game or even a Sunderland game, because he is a self confessed Geordie fan – doesn’t that make sense, as it takes away ANY possibility of the points that Forest are making?
The thing that does intrigue me though, is why Everton didn’t raise the issue?
Surely they should have been as concerned as Forest?
I’m intrigued as to what further facts emerge, but, as it stands at the moment, Forest need to produce the evidence they say they have, or be damned.
What I SHOULD have added, was that, if Michael Oliver’s statement is correct as to how the PGMOL act, were they not breaking their own rules?