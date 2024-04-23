Arsenal fan’s opinion – Nottm Forest’s allegations are a disgrace to the Premier league

I occasionally will write about a football issue not involving Arsenal if I think it’s worthwhile. In reality a Premiere League club representing ‘the best league on earth’ releasing a statement implying corruption is crucial to all those who want to protect the sport. More importantly, those in power’s response to the accusation.

As I submit this, I keep waiting for Nottingham Forest to clarify themselves by admitting they have acted on emotion, that their actions were a frustrating reaction to the disappointment of a 2-0 defeat to a relegation rival.

Anyone who is aware of the track record of their owner will know a backtrack is unlikely but at the very least his legal team will go into damage control mode, pointing out that the word cheat and conspiracy hasn’t been used. Implied but not used ….

“Three extremely poor decisions — three penalties not given — which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.

“NFFC will now consider its options.”

That was posted on the club’s official X account approx. 5 mins after the final whistle at Goodison Park.

Managers don’t like speaking to the media directly after a game due to emotions being high. They are contractually obliged too though. This public statement though was a choice authorized by the City Ground.

This would not have been uploaded without the approval of someone in power.

Having watched the game, yes there were incidents where Forest should have had a penalty, but I have seen worse decisions.

All fan bases can relate. We have all had periods where we believe big decisions go against us. Blinded by their love of the badge, some even think they get harshly treated more than others, that they are so unique people who are sat in offices throwing darts at your crest. Whisper it quietly, no one is that special!

Has Forest been victims of bad officiating?

Yes?

Have Arsenal? Of course,

Liverpool? 100 percent

Wolves? Without a doubt

I don’t think Coventry’s spot kick was a handball in the FA Cup?

Does that mean there was an agenda against Man United?

In reality you can also recall a moment when your team benefitted from a dodgy call?

The FA don’t need letters written to them to be told referring is poor in England and has been for decades. VAR was brought in to fix ‘obvious errors’ but the consistency of when it’s used remains inconsistent.

There is a massive difference between someone being terrible at their job and there being a conspiracy. That’s what is wrong with this statement. Forrest don’t want to suggest how men and women can improve at officiating, they are saying officials are walking onto the pitch with a bias, an agenda, a premeditated thought on who they want to win.

Without any evidence!!!!!

In a perfect world, should so many wrong decisions be made?

Of course not. But we don’t live in a perfect world. Me or you make mistakes at our job. The majority of us don’t work in a business worth millions granted, but as long as humans are involved, errors will happen.

Players cheat every game. Type in on YouTube Ben White Vs Brighton. Don’t remember a statement about his play acting?

Six Prem Owners tried to break clubs away from the pyramid to form their own competition. Is that worse than not getting a pen?

We have had two EPL players recently serve bans for gambling because they broke rules.

Is that no worse than escaping a card?

Worse off, we have two clubs this season who have had points taken away from them for openly breaking FFP rules.

One of them?

You guessed it!

The irony that Evangelos Marinakis has the audacity to question the integrity of the competition when the club he runs has been sanctioned for breaking FFP rules.

Like Everton, they were being told by the league they had crossed the threshold of what they could spend, but chose to keep spending anyway. They acted arrogantly thinking their worst-case scenario was a fine, because the PL wouldn’t have the gumption to resort to points deductions. Their appeal is based on wanting leniency.

So, to clarify, when refs are incompetent Forest want the strongest possible action yet to expect the same association to go easy on them.

We don’t know if there is a conspiracy against Forrest, we await evidence (they have none), but we do know Forrest has cheated.

Run by a man worth 2.5 billion they have the resources to compete. The ironic truth is that no one has told Mr. Marinakis.

His club is 17th because he couldn’t do his job properly.

Never forget this!

Forest earned another 4 points. That would have put them 5 points above Luton. The only reason they are not because he and his staff didn’t do their job properly.

Forest haven’t lost 4 points because of VAR or based on which team a ref supports they did it based on themselves and their own poor recruitment.

Of course, though, we live in a society where instead of taking accountability we blame everyone else.

What a shame one of the most famous names in the UK has acted this way. For decades, one of the biggest institutions to not be in the top flight, promotion was meant to be a return to where the proud city belongs.

They finally arrived at the big dance and acted rudely ever since, openly just wanting to take. Everybody wants them to leave the party, but they are willing to do whatever it takes to stay, not caring what others think. Zero self-respect.

Instead, they have disgraced themselves, literally reflecting a generation.

How many children are educated to jump onto social media, with seconds sharing their opinions to the world no matter the credibility. Blaming everyone else for their short comings

A Billionaire businessman did that!

Not being able to accept a loss and the financial implications, his club made excuses, not once suggesting the Toffees were the better side.

A failure to explain what that had to do with a failure to defend two goals against a poor Everton side.

I would expect this reasoning for a defeat from my mate in the pub or a YouTuber. Not a professional football club.

I refuse to disect each incident involving Ashley Young because that gives credibility to what Forrest shamefully is attempting to do.

This week it will be decided if they get any points back. What better way to do this than pressure the League into claiming they are being discriminated against.

The League is weak enough to do that.

They should throw the book at Forest.

Anyone who believes the game is fixed – don’t watch it!

Once we are starting to imply officials are cheating and corrupt without evidence the law makers need to act.

I said the same when Arsenal and Liverpool wrote a letter crying like little children. What was the point but at least they insisted ‘working with Howard Webb’ to improve standards.

Yet when Forrest threatens to ‘consider its options‘, the only options should now be considering what punishment they should get for this slander.

Dan