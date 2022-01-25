Arsenal fans over-react yet again – Have some faith…

Do Arsenal fans overreact after every loss?
There is no doubt in the fact that Arsenal is still one of the most widely supported football clubs across the globe, with a fanbase of millions.
Naturally, thus, every result of the team is scrutinized by billions of eyeballs. Every player, every performance, every tactic is discussed by fans across the globe.
The situation remained the same after Mikel Arteta’s men failed to beat rock-bottom side Burnley last weekend.
Despite being a disappointing performance, in which the players did not show much creativity at the final third, it’s not the end of the world surely?
Southampton 1-1 Manchester City
Real Madrid 2-2 Elche
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley.
It's been a rough weekend for the big clubs.
We had four important first team or squad players heading to AFCON. We were always going to be short in numbers this month.
A difficult transfer window hasn’t helped either in bringing in the much-needed fresh blood this current team so desperately needs.
But there’s still seven days to go to the end of the winter transfer window and a lot can be done, if you want to believe it or not.
Arsenal had 20 shots against Burnley, the most they’ve had in a Premier League home game without scoring in the last six seasons.
No way through. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/g7NTE2DwaN
Shifting the focus to the league table, a draw on Sunday means the North London outfit failed to reclaim their fourth spot.
However, they are just two points off it with a game in hand. Apart from that, Arsenal have an easier run in than their top four rivals, and that might prove to be invaluable come May.
Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will also be back for their next Premier League match against Wolves on 10th February. A lot of players will fully recover from their niggles and injuries.
Arsenal will have a proper squad the next time they grace a green pitch, and it might even be strengthened further with a few additions.
Mirror: Dusan Vlahovic is Arsenal’s No1 priority but he favours a move to Juventus and the chance to stay in Italy.
Arsenal are now looking at Real Sociedad’s striker Alexander Isak while they also are hopeful of signing midfielder Arthur Melo
Although I understand the fans’ frustration that the club let go of a wonderful opportunity to stake a claim on the fourth spot, but we still have 17 games to play in the league!
Last season, at this point of time, we were nowhere close to the top four pack. But then we ended up finishing just six points off fourth placed Chelsea.
If Arteta and his team continue to show their impressive colours, which they have usually shown this season, we still have a good chance of finishing in the top four.
Have some faith. And if we fail, at least we can be proud of the team of giving a proper fight after two horrendous seasons.
Come On You Gunners!
Nice attempt to solicit support for mediocrity. A very poor excuse of an article
…and a very poor comment. Insulting another fellow Gooner because you don’t agree with him.
Must everyone agree with you all the time?
Sorry Pat, but I don’t insult people. Only stating the obvious. Our name should be changed to “Mediocrity FC”
WRONG MANAGER , WRONG TRANSFERS MAKE WRONG RESULTS , WERE ON A DOWNWARD SPIRAL AND NEED A BIG MANAGER TO GET US BACK TO THE TOP !!!!!
I could not agree with you more. Spot on .Everybody thinks it is the wrong players but honestly it is only the wrong manager. Look at the mess we are in in the middle of the park.
We had Guendouzi , Maitland Niles but this manager thinks he can get others like them for less. Look at the way he has treated OZIL, Aubameyang.
I do not see happy faces in this team at all, they all seem to just be going through the motions, just doing their job.
The cheapest version would be to get another manager when the opportunity knocks.
I still believe Arteta is a good coach though, but he needs to learn to treat players right ,bring back the smiles.
What have Man City and real madrids results got to do with Arsenal ,they are both top of their leagues no comparison between the 3 whatsoever .
One is fighting for scraps under a manager who’s biggest achievement is getting high payed players off the clubs wage bill ,the other 2 are playing to win their leagues and do so every season .
Well said 👍
Great point I was going to mention the same.
I think fans upset because we struggled to put away Burnley, and lost to them last year. Upset because we should be beating teams at the bottom of the table.
Upset because we again fail to take advantage of opportunities, Upset because it was a woeful display.
This makes 2 poor performances back to back, only scored 1 goal in January. Tired of inability to score; a reoccurring theme under Arteta.
It’s not this single performance, but the combined performances over the last 2 years.
Selling a “project” or “process” yet goalposts are constantly moved regarding “progress.”
That tweet was a joke. Sad you didn’t get it
Totally bad management.
We knew January was a problem & we did nothing about it.
Cost us at least the Forest Game.
Well done Yash Bisht, It made a pleasant change to hear a different song on JA
Come on you Gunners indeed
Cmon if some of you seriously thought were going sign big players in Jan. Vlahovic was never coming to Arsenal, he likes playing in an easy league against shit teams. He and his agents were angling for Juve all along.What has football transfers got to do with the manager????
What big manager does everyone want???? Mourinho was sacked by spurs as well as Utd cause he’s a dinosaur. Conte has won 3 games in 10 at the spuds even with all the rest they’ve had. Tuchel has in his last 8 has 11pts out of a potential 24. If he wins nowt with a 1.5bln quid squad hell be sacked in his 1st full season. Ancelotti was on the verge of being sacked by Everton before he ran for the hills. These are all “BIG” managers some of you wanted at Arsenal.
Get real for god’s sake the issue is the recruitment team. Edu is shit takes too long to get deals done and spends to much time chasing shit Brazilian players. He has also spent too long chasing a player who wanted to join Juve. The man is a joke we should give Overmars his job and let him go play with Kia and Raul
I think we could tempt Rodgers out of Leicester especially the way their fans have started booing him after poor results even though his overall time there he has done a good job. Just look what he has done with some of their youngsters like Fofana, James Justin and Harvey Barnes to name a few, imagine the wonders he could do for Saliba too and if we could somehow negotiate a return for Matteo and Dinos alongside our talented youth at the club presently.
The only mark against him is bottling the title with Liverpool and the Top 4 twice with Leicester (albeit with mitigating circumstances namely injuries) but that apart, every other box is a massive tick in his favour. He has way more experience and is categorically a better manager than Arteta, who would bring an attacking, attractive style of play and his man-management is very good all things Mikel is criticized for. He could also reinvigorated Auba who is very similar to Vardy by playing more to his strengths.
Sorry Rogers is not a top manager he was sacked from a top club did well in Scotland. This season his team are in 10th with arguably a better squad of players than us and if you think he is better than Arteta then I would have to completely disagree
We are rarely as good as we sometimes think we are nor as bad as we often think we are.
In that respect I don’t think we are that much different from most fan bases in the world in most sports. It may feel like we are more passionate than other fans only because we don’t spend our days on Spurs, ManU, Everton etc forums to hear all the moans and groans.
The only thing that makes us special is that we all support the best team.
Yash… although I appreciate your sincerity there are a minority of fans that are “unable to see the wood for the trees”.
I for one can and I think you will find a vast majority of fans are now seeing the same.
Do I expect to be challenging for major honours? No.
Do I expect we have a divine right to win every game? No.
Do I care about the continuous fan arguments about the internal alleged player discipline issues and shipping out the ‘deadwood’ which has hindered us over the last 13 years. Nope, it doesn’t concern me, I support the FOOTBALL club and don’t give a rats a*se about internal politics that we will never know the truth about.
What I do expect is that after two years of bringing in his own players at a considerable
cost that we might have some indication of what this ‘process’ would be?
What worries me is that the ‘sh!t show’ of inconsistencies in results and performances that we all have been witnessing since he has developed his own team could possibly be the fabled ‘process’ 😱
Don’t get me wrong, I like MA and I am sure he is a very nice man, but the mess we are in is of his own creation so he needs to take full responsibility.
So far all I have witnessed is that he is easily to deflect any blame on ‘circumstances’ and worryingly, the players performances.
That is not the behaviour of the top boy but a child that has been caught ‘stealing the sweets’. (He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy🤣)
I for one have had enough of the excuses, ill preparations and performances and I am glad that at last the tide has suddenly turned against him as he deserves it.
If he can turn it around then I am more than happy to hold my hands up and say that I was ‘wrong’. Unfortunately, I just can’t see it.☹
So how much I always like your writing style, I and other like minded souls will disagree with your arguments, Yash. Sorry.
Now if you could you write an article called ‘Arsenal fans see sense… why have they lost the faith?’ Then I believe you may receive the reaction that you require.
Key difference between us and City is that was only their 3rd draw of the season in the prem having lost 2
They also didnt finish 8th in consecutive years
If they did , I bet their fans equally wouldn’t be content
Let’s not forget the first season we finished 8th Arteta joined the club when we were in the bottom half of the league. He then got us up to 8th and won the cup so I would put the blame for 8th place that year to Arteta