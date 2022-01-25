Arsenal fans over-react yet again – Have some faith…

Do Arsenal fans overreact after every loss?

There is no doubt in the fact that Arsenal is still one of the most widely supported football clubs across the globe, with a fanbase of millions.

Naturally, thus, every result of the team is scrutinized by billions of eyeballs. Every player, every performance, every tactic is discussed by fans across the globe.

The situation remained the same after Mikel Arteta’s men failed to beat rock-bottom side Burnley last weekend.

Despite being a disappointing performance, in which the players did not show much creativity at the final third, it’s not the end of the world surely?

Southampton 1-1 Manchester City

Real Madrid 2-2 Elche

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley. It's been a rough weekend for the big clubs. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 23, 2022

We had four important first team or squad players heading to AFCON. We were always going to be short in numbers this month.

A difficult transfer window hasn’t helped either in bringing in the much-needed fresh blood this current team so desperately needs.

But there’s still seven days to go to the end of the winter transfer window and a lot can be done, if you want to believe it or not.

Arsenal had 20 shots against Burnley, the most they’ve had in a Premier League home game without scoring in the last six seasons. No way through. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/g7NTE2DwaN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 23, 2022

Shifting the focus to the league table, a draw on Sunday means the North London outfit failed to reclaim their fourth spot.

However, they are just two points off it with a game in hand. Apart from that, Arsenal have an easier run in than their top four rivals, and that might prove to be invaluable come May.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will also be back for their next Premier League match against Wolves on 10th February. A lot of players will fully recover from their niggles and injuries.

Arsenal will have a proper squad the next time they grace a green pitch, and it might even be strengthened further with a few additions.

Mirror: Dusan Vlahovic is Arsenal’s No1 priority but he favours a move to Juventus and the chance to stay in Italy.

Arsenal are now looking at Real Sociedad’s striker Alexander Isak while they also are hopeful of signing midfielder Arthur Melo — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) January 24, 2022

Although I understand the fans’ frustration that the club let go of a wonderful opportunity to stake a claim on the fourth spot, but we still have 17 games to play in the league!

Last season, at this point of time, we were nowhere close to the top four pack. But then we ended up finishing just six points off fourth placed Chelsea.

If Arteta and his team continue to show their impressive colours, which they have usually shown this season, we still have a good chance of finishing in the top four.

Have some faith. And if we fail, at least we can be proud of the team of giving a proper fight after two horrendous seasons.

Come On You Gunners!

Yash Bisht