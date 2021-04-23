Arsenal fans planning massive protest before Everton match

Despite getting some of their questions answered and clarifications on some issues in a forum yesterday, some Arsenal fans are planning a massive protest against their owner Stan Kroenke at the Emirates before their game against Everton this evening.
These Arsenal fans have been fed up with the American’s ownership of their club for years now and want him out.
He played into their hands when he agreed for his 9th-placed team to become a founding member of the proposed European Super League.
Fans rejected the proposal all over the world and Arsenal fans are still angry that Kroenke would join the effort just to enrich himself.
His son, Josh Kroenke, answered some of their questions yesterday and reiterated that they will not sell the club rather, they would invest to make them better.
However, with their team facing a fifth consecutive season without Champions League football, the fans still want the American out.
Sun Sports says they plan to hold a physical protest outside the Emirates before Everton’s visit for their crunch Premier League game this evening.
It even adds that there are rumours of former midfielder, Jack Wilshere joining the protest.
Arsenal needs to win that game and the players will not need this kind of distraction ahead of the match.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
This man is there to make his money. And don’t consider fans. How others times insulting arsenal every time without champion league. Pls we need him out.
Well I don’t really understand the whole hype of this European super league. We are panting it as if arsenal was the only epl club involved.
I believe the reason the club wanted to go ahead was to get more funding for the club, we all understand arsenal need money to flourish, believe it or not, this team can’t do much better without huge investment which isn’t going to come from the moon, but from qualifying into Europe competition.
What does fans really want?
What’s the assurance that if kse decide to sell today, the next investor isn’t going to be another businessman?
What’s the assurance we will get a rich sugar daddy who is willing to use personal fund to sponsor transfer?
Adajim
I think what the fans really wanted was an owner that understood what he was buying into, rather than just as a means of making lots of money at the expense of the fans
Vichai at Leicester embraced the club and the City as a whole and all the Foxes fans that I know held him in high esteem. Was it too much to ask if our owner not to do the same or similar?
To know the heritage
To understand the difference between US sport and the European set up
To understand the core beliefs of the English supporter, whichever club they support. It has been rooted in our culture for over 100 years and all they did was stick the proverbial two fingers up and thought it didn’t matter
Look at us now. Fans from the 6 showing that what happened was totally unacceptable but knowing that we are tarnished by this totally unedifying fiasco and will be for a long time
@Adajim.
You focus solely on the attempted move to go play in the intercontinental mid week friendly tournament, and the financial benefits that may have provided.
I don’t see any consideration regarding consequential penalties against the club, imposed by each of the organisations we are currently affiliated to.
So off we went.
Great we’ve got European “competition”
(not) by being invited to come along and join in “jumpers for goalposts”.
Whoops – we’ve just been docked points or thrown out the EPL, barred from any future participation the the Champions league (when the ESL went belly up anyway) , ditto any domestic cup competitions, copped a massive fine as so on – you get my point.
And end up basically have nothing to play for by December each year.
Not as simple as you put it.
Also I, as many on here, am massive on the cultural and historical aspects SueP cites above.
By the way folks, who are we playing tonight – Bolton Wanderers ?