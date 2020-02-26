Arsenal News Latest News

“Wenger masterclass” – These Arsenal fans convinced Gnabry destroying Chelsea & Spurs is all part of the plan

Arsenal fans are seeing the funny side of Serge Gnabry’s amazing form.

What a disastrous mistake it was to let Serge Gnabry go, eh? The former Arsenal youngster was in dazzling form once again last night in the Champions League with a brace for Bayern Munich in their 3-0 win away to Chelsea.

Gnabry has enjoyed his trips back to London this season, having also netted an incredible four goals in that 7-2 win away to Tottenham in the group stage earlier in the campaign.

Quite how Arsenal managed to let this top talent leave is beyond us, to be honest, though that’s a lot easier to say with hindsight.

More Stories / Latest News

At least these Gooners don’t seem to be taking it too badly, with many on Twitter simply enjoying the fact that he now seems on a personal mission to destroy our rivals every time he plays in England!

Was this perhaps all part of Arsene Wenger’s master plan all along? That’s what this lot seem to think…

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Allstar abs says:
    February 26, 2020 at 6:56 am

    I prever if he’s scoring those goals in our Shirt but its not bad this way too

    Reply
  2. Chuxzzy1 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:05 am

    How we sold gnabry and still kept walcott then still baffling…including cambell

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs