Arsenal fans are seeing the funny side of Serge Gnabry’s amazing form.

What a disastrous mistake it was to let Serge Gnabry go, eh? The former Arsenal youngster was in dazzling form once again last night in the Champions League with a brace for Bayern Munich in their 3-0 win away to Chelsea.

Gnabry has enjoyed his trips back to London this season, having also netted an incredible four goals in that 7-2 win away to Tottenham in the group stage earlier in the campaign.

Quite how Arsenal managed to let this top talent leave is beyond us, to be honest, though that’s a lot easier to say with hindsight.

At least these Gooners don’t seem to be taking it too badly, with many on Twitter simply enjoying the fact that he now seems on a personal mission to destroy our rivals every time he plays in England!

Was this perhaps all part of Arsene Wenger’s master plan all along? That’s what this lot seem to think…

So Sergie Gnabry was eventually sent to Bayern Munich just so he could embarrass the life out of Spurs and Chelsea at their home grounds. Sir Arsene Wenger, he has done it again. — Tierney Tackle (@ScottishBloodKT) February 26, 2020

Wenger: I will give you out, am incapable of punishing many English teams 4rm here.

So, whenever u come across any English team in Europe competition, remember me & punish them accordingly Gnabry: I will make u proud boss Yrs later, Chelsea and Tottenham are feeling the wrath https://t.co/lyovWK336c — THE WoRD (@r_olysco) February 26, 2020

Wenger masterclass yet again …. he knew gnabry would finish this club in this game 🤫🔴⚪️ — Pacey Pepe⚡️ (@PaceyyPepe) February 26, 2020

Wenger sold Gnabry to destroy Spurs and Chelsea!😂 — 🇰🇪Evans Njomo© (@EvansNjomo) February 26, 2020

He sold Gnabry to Werder Bremen so he could join Bayern and come back to torment Spuds and chelshit. SIR ARSENE WENGER STRIKES AGAIN — Aubameyang!! (@bryoshavin) February 26, 2020

Wenger knew what he was doing selling Gnabry, who has now scored 6 goals against Spurs and Chelsea together.

Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again. — Shrey (@50shadesfshrey) February 26, 2020